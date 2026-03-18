Lazio: it’s not just about the cards. A banner criticising Lotito was also banned from the match against Milan: here’s what it said

A banner bearing the words: "Only those who have the strength to say 'the end' can write 'the beginning'" was also due to appear in the stands at the Olimpico. The reference to the ongoing protest against President Lotito is clear, albeit one that must be read between the lines. But this is not what prevented it from being displayed. In fact, no explicit authorisation had been granted for this material to be brought into the stadium, and so, during security checks, it was barred from entry. In response, however, Lazio fans decided to display it anyway, not at the Olimpico but at Ponte Milvio. On the parapet overlooking the Tiber, clearly visible from both banks of the river, the message remained on display for several hours yesterday. And, needless to say, the photos soon ended up on social media, where they quickly went viral as they were shared and reposted by many Biancocelesti fans.