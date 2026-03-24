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KSI brutally trolls Wealdstone after Sak Hassan appears in Baller League UK for second week running against club's wishes
A blatant act of defiance
The rift between Hassan and Wealdstone has reached a breaking point after the winger ignored club orders to skip the latest round of Baller League fixtures. Despite the National League outfit publicly reprimanding him for his initial appearance, Hassan returned to the 6-a-side arena to represent Prime FC.
The influencer-led tournament, which is broadcast on Sky, has become a major distraction for the Stones. Hassan’s decision to prioritize the small-sided format over his professional obligations at Grosvenor Vale has effectively frozen him out of the first-team picture while the club battles for points in the traditional pyramid.
KSI takes aim at Wealdstone
The tension shifted from a contractual dispute to a viral mockery when KSI’s Prime FC squad arrived for their latest match wearing custom t-shirts. The garments featured the full text of Wealdstone’s original statement of grievance, turning the club's official disciplinary stance into a fashion-led taunt.
The text displayed on the shirts originated from a stern update released by the Stones last week. The club had previously stated: "We are aware that Sak Hassan, under contract with Wealdstone FC, appeared in this evening’s Baller League. The club was not approached for permission for Sak to participate, nor were we made aware of his involvement in advance."
Hassan’s future at Grosvenor Vale
The fallout from Hassan’s decision to prioritise the Baller League appears to have brought his season at Wealdstone to a premature end. While the club remains his primary employer, they have confirmed that he will no longer be part of their matchday plans as they navigate the remainder of the National League campaign.
"Sak and his representatives are aware he's in breach of his playing contract by choosing to feature in the Baller League," explained club chairman Rory Fitzgerald. "For the sake of absolute clarity, Wealdstone FC retains his official player registration and any decisions relating to the remainder of this season remain in the gift of the club's Board of Directors."
Fitzgerald added: "We've already come together with Gary and the coaching team to discuss both short-term and longer-term thoughts around player make-up and recruitment. So any work we can do between now and the transfer deadline a week Thursday (March 27) in terms of refining what we've got in the building will help us get ahead with refreshing the squad during the summer."
- Getty Images Sport
What is Baller League?
Baller League is a fast-paced mini-soccer competition that has gained significant traction thanks to the involvement of influential figures and former professional stars. While it offers a platform for players to gain exposure, the competition often creates conflicts with professional and semi-professional clubs concerned about the potential injury of their assets outside of official league matches.