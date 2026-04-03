Goal.com
Live
Seif Darwish - سيف درويش
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Kooora Interview.. The first Jordanian professional in Poland: Al-Taamari raised the ceiling of my ambitions.. and I deserve a place on the World Cup squad

World Cup
S. Darwish
M. Tamari
Austria vs Jordan
Austria
Jordan
Stal Rzeszow vs Odra Opole
Stal Rzeszow
Odra Opole
I Liga
Exclusive
Jordan
Austria
US
Poland

Saif Darwish confirms that Jordan will surprise everyone at the World Cup.

Saif Darwish, a Jordan U-23 Olympic national team player, believes he deserves a chance to join the senior national team, which is preparing to take part in the 2026 World Cup next summer.

Darwish, who won the Jordanian league with Al-Hussein Irbid last season, is considered one of the most important talents in Jordanian football at the moment.

He became the first Jordanian player to turn professional in Poland. His primary position is right winger, but he also plays well on the left flank and as a playmaker in midfield.

Darwish, 22, moved from Al-Hussein Irbid to Poland’s Stal Mielec last summer on a free transfer, but he was loaned out to Stal Rzeszów in Poland as well.

Darwish progressed through Jordan’s age-group national teams, representing the U-18, U-20, and U-23 sides. He now hopes to secure a place in Moroccan coach Jamal Al-Salami’s squad ahead of Al-Nashama’s first-ever World Cup appearance.

In his interview with Kooora, Darwish spoke about his professional experience in Europe, his admiration for what his compatriot Mousa Al-Taamari—Stade Rennais’ star in France—is delivering, and his ambitions for the coming period. Here is the interview.

Read also:

An international lawyer to Kooora: The Morocco and Senegal case is more complicated than it seems… and this is my prediction for the CAS ruling

Exclusive to Kooora.. Will Senegal be punished for celebrating the Africa Cup before the CAS decision?

After leaving Amman.. Queiroz reveals to Kooora the truth about offers from Saudi Arabia and Ghana

  • To what extent did your early professional experience in Europe benefit you, and did you adapt to the situation there?

    I benefited a lot from playing in Europe early; this is my first professional experience and the most important step in my life. It was important to be alongside Europeans and to get to know the approach they play with.

    Adapting was difficult at first because of the language difference, as well as the difference in footballing philosophies, but I was certain that I was capable of doing a lot here. After a number of training sessions, my teammates helped me a lot to adapt quickly, and now I’ve become one of them; we are like a family.

    • Advertisement

  • Do you prefer to continue your journey in the Polish league to keep gaining experience, or move on to a new adventure next summer?

    It was important for me to go through a professional experience in Europe, to get used to the style of play and the global pace. Thank God, my level has improved compared to when I first started with the team, and I have gained experience.

    At the end of the season, I will talk with my agent about the next step in my career; I don’t have any plans right now.

  • After Ali Al-Azaizeh joined Saudi Al-Shabab and Al-Fakhouri returned to Egypt’s Pyramids, could you consider trying an Arab experience?

    At the moment, I want to stay in the European leagues. I have already received offers from Arab clubs, but after speaking with my agent, I decided to stay in Europe in order to develop my level.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • What do Arab players lack to turn professional in the major European leagues, and why do most experiences fail on the old continent?

    All they lack is the right mentality, because in terms of play there are Arab players who are better than Europeans.

    In my view, the reason Arab stints in other European leagues have failed is the players’ lack of determination. There are players who have continued playing in the major leagues, such as Mousa Al-Taamari. What he is doing has raised the ceiling of my ambitions, and I am in contact with him because he knows the European leagues and gives me advice.

  • Which European league do you dream of playing in in the future?

    I love the Spanish league; I'm a Barcelona fan.

  • Who is your role model at the Arab and global levels?

    My role model at the Arab level is Mousa Al-Taamari, and globally Luka Modrić, the former Real Madrid player, despite my love for Barça.

  • Let’s move on to talk about the World Cup. Did coach Jamal Al-Salami contact you about joining the national team before the tournament?

    No, the coach has not spoken to me, nor has any official from the Jordan Football Association so far.

  • Do you think you deserve to be given a chance with the Jordan national senior team after shining with the Olympic team?

    Of course I deserve it. I want to represent my country’s national team and go with it as far as possible. I continue to do my utmost to raise my country’s flag higher and higher. And I am now an ambassador of Jordanian football here in Poland, so I am putting in every effort to ensure the Jordanian flag keeps flying everywhere.

  • What are your expectations for the Jordan national team’s results at the World Cup, in a group that includes Argentina, the reigning champions?

    The Jordanian national team includes players with experience who have excelled with their clubs, and we are striving to be the tournament’s “dark horse.” Everyone will be surprised by the Nashama’s level in this tournament.

World Cup
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
Jordan crest
Jordan
JOR