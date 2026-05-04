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Patrick Kluivert [Exclusive interview] - حوار خاص مع باتريك كلويفرتKooora.com
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Kluivert tells Koora: the Morocco-Senegal final was "bizarre"; Marmoush is a brilliant signing for Barcelona; and he sees no reason why Salah shouldn't join

Exclusive
P. Kluivert
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
M. Salah
O. Marmoush
Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations
Saudi Pro League
World Cup
Netherlands vs Japan
Netherlands
Japan
France vs Senegal
France
H. Kane
L. Messi
C. Ronaldo
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Netherlands
Spain
Egypt
Senegal
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Japan
US
France
England
Argentina
Portugal
Germany

The Netherlands will reach the World Cup quarter-finals, and the fact that they have never previously won the tournament remains a "big mystery".

France are the favourites to win the title, and I expect Harry Kane to claim the Golden Boot.

Hamza Abdulkarim still needs time, while Salah deserves greater respect.

In my view, Messi remains ahead of Ronaldo, and here are my picks for the La Liga and Champions League winners.

The Saudi Pro League represents a unique opportunity for me and my sons.

In football, certain names transcend goals and trophies, becoming legacies that span generations. Patrick Kluivert, the Dutch legend, is one such name, having left his mark from Amsterdam to Barcelona and from European pitches to coaching posts worldwide.

He burst onto the scene as a clinical Ajax striker, lifting the Champions League trophy at a tender age, then moved to Barcelona and established himself as one of the club's most prolific goalscorers during the early 2000s. He was also a key figure for the Netherlands national team, part of a generation that consistently challenged for global glory without ever lifting a major trophy.

After hanging up his boots, he moved into coaching, he has since embraced coaching, working alongside compatriots Louis van Gaal with the Netherlands and Clarence Seedorf with Cameroon, then leading Indonesia and several European clubs, demonstrating his enduring passion for the game and his commitment to nurturing the next generation.

In this exclusive interview, Kluivert speaks to Koora about his memories, his take on today's game, his future coaching ambitions, and the possibility of working in the Arab region. He also previews the 2026 World Cup, sharing his picks for the main contenders and assessing his home nation's prospects.

He also shares candid thoughts on his former club Barcelona's continental drought, assesses current stars like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, and weighs in on hot-button issues that have sparked debate. Here is the full interview:

  • You've coached Indonesia, Adana Spor and the Netherlands under Louis van Gaal. What's your next coaching move, and would you consider managing an Arab national team or club, such as in the Saudi league?

    Training has been excellent so far. Adana have assembled a strong squad, and the experience in Turkey has been outstanding. The team has secured impressive results against Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Fenerbahe, which is no small feat. Securing positive results against Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe is a major boost for Adana Spor.

    The recent Indonesia stint was also brilliant, despite our failure to reach the World Cup. I had hoped to stay longer with the Indonesian national team to implement a strong, long-term strategy. Unfortunately, we lost to Saudi Arabia and Iraq, then ranked 58th and 59th by FIFA, despite matching them closely.

    The Saudi league is a highly attractive option for any coach, and I would certainly consider any approach from that market.

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  • Poland v Netherlands - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    If one of your children received an offer from the Saudi League, would you agree to the move?

    Shane is still too young: he has just signed for Barcelona and is only 18, so the time is not right for him. As for Justin and Ruben, a move to the Saudi league could be a realistic option in the near future; if it materialises, it would be a brilliant opportunity for both players, as several high-profile transfers to that destination have already shown.

  • Where do you place the Netherlands among the contenders for the 2026 World Cup?

    The Dutch national team is currently very strong. According to the FIFA rankings, they sit in the top six globally, and the quality of their squad—packed with players from top clubs—suggests they could reach the quarter-finals with a bit of luck.

    With Argentina, Brazil, Spain and France also in contention, the Dutch remain a team to watch in Qatar; I expect them to reach the quarter-finals at a minimum.

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  • Who is the favourite to win the World Cup?

    Choosing a single contender is tricky, yet among Argentina, France and Brazil, there is undoubted quality… That said, France possess a strong chance.

  • Who do you expect to finish as the World Cup's top scorer?

    Perhaps Harry Kane.

  • The Netherlands national team is consistently ranked among the favourites to win the World Cup, yet it has never lifted the trophy. Why is that?

    In major tournaments, the Netherlands often stumble in penalty shoot-outs, as history shows, yet the current squad remains competitive and well balanced despite recent injuries—a misfortune that hurts their chances.

    I cannot pinpoint why we have not yet won the World Cup, because our squad consistently boasts outstanding individual talent and considerable strength.

  • CUP-FR98-BRA-NED KLUIVERT-GOALAFP

    Is it just bad luck?

    Yes, perhaps it was simply bad luck. In 1998, we came within a whisker of beating Brazil in the semi-finals, only to be eliminated on penalties. The consensus is that the Dutch side at the 1998 World Cup was among the strongest ever.

  • Would you agree that the current Dutch national team appears to lack the star power that your generation enjoyed?

    If you compare today's Dutch squad with ours, perhaps the current side does look stronger. Yet football has evolved greatly: the present Oranje boasts several big-name stars, whereas my generation fielded players like Dennis Bergkamp, Frank de Boer, Ronald de Boer and others. We had plenty of top talent too, so direct comparisons are tricky—times have simply changed.

  • FBL-WC-2014-MATCH59-NED-CRCAFP

    The Netherlands national team typically appoints home-grown managers. What are your thoughts on this policy, and when might you take the helm of the Oranje?

    "It's only natural," he explained, "because we have several top-class coaches in the Netherlands, so we usually opt for a Dutch coach." He added that he is open to managing the national team in the future: "It would be a great honour to serve the national team and guide it to success, should the opportunity arise."

  • You were part of the Cameroon national team's coaching staff. In your opinion, which African side could replicate Morocco's run to the semi-finals in 2026?

    Morocco can certainly do it again. Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Egypt all possess strong squads, but if I had to pick one, I'd say Senegal.

  • By the way, what did you think of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final?

    The final proved highly unusual: although I lack a definitive view, it felt peculiar to see the trophy switch hands after the final whistle and Morocco emerge as champions.

  • Let's discuss your former club, Barcelona. Can they beat Real Madrid in El Clásico without Lamine Yamal?

    Yes, Barcelona will win El Clásico.

  • Will he win La Liga?

    Yes, of course—even if he doesn't win El Clásico.

  • Why hasn't Barcelona won the Champions League for 11 years, despite lifting the league title multiple times during that period?

    The standard of other European sides remains high. Barcelona may dazzle, but English clubs are advancing, and Bayern Munich is also in form. Paris Saint-Germain excelled last term to claim the trophy, and this season they again rank among the favourites alongside Bayern. In my view, the winner of their potential encounter will lift the trophy, and I expect PSG to retain the title.

    In La Liga, Barcelona face familiar opponents, but in the Champions League they encounter a wider range of styles and qualities, making it a far more demanding contest.

  • Barcelona were eliminated this season by Atlético Madrid, a club from La Liga rather than any other league.

    The sides are evenly matched and familiar with each other. Atlético Madrid won 4–0 in Madrid, while Barcelona prevailed 3–0 at home. Strange as it may seem, that's football—and that's its beauty.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Is Barça struggling in the striker position?

    There is no immediate crisis, especially with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres in the squad. Reports suggest Lewandowski could leave, but nothing is certain. If he does depart, the club will need to sign another striker.

  • Could your son, Shain or Hamza Abdulkarim, feature for the first team soon?

    Shane, who occasionally slots in as a striker, is fundamentally a winger rather than a centre-forward. Hamza, by contrast, is a natural centre-forward but still needs time to settle. Pre-season will be crucial, offering both players a chance to press for first-team minutes, and with the squad's make-up for next term still wide open, nobody can predict who might break through.

  • Egyptian winger Omar Marmoush is being linked with a move to Barcelona. How do you view the potential transfer?

    Marmoush is a brilliant player – quick, skilful and a real goal-scorer. I'm a big fan of his; he's an exciting prospect, but I don't think Manchester City will let him go easily.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-LIVERPOOLAFP

    You played in the English Premier League with Newcastle. What are your thoughts on Mohamed Salah, one of the Premier League's legends, leaving Liverpool? Which club would you like to see him join?

    Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool legend and icon. He has given enormously to the club and continues to deliver brilliant performances. He deserves far more recognition than he currently receives; his contributions are extraordinary. Should Barcelona come calling, a move would make sense; he is a brilliant player and a legend at Liverpool, and no other Egyptian has reached that level at a major club.

  • Which current player reminds you of yourself?

    "It's difficult to say, because every striker has his own attributes, and I don't believe there's a player around today who's quite like I used to be," he explained.

  • Who is the best Dutch footballer of all time?

    Johan Cruyff.

  • Who is better: Messi or Ronaldo?

    Both players are exceptional, but if I had to pick a single standout performer, it would be Messi.

  • Haaland, Mbappé or Kane?

    Mbappé.