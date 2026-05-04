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Patrick Kluivert [Exclusive interview] - حوار خاص مع باتريك كلويفرتKooora.com
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Kluivert tells Koora that the Morocco-Senegal final saw "bizarre" events, describes Marmoush as a brilliant signing for Barcelona, and asks, "Why shouldn't Salah join?"

Exclusive
P. Kluivert
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
M. Salah
O. Marmoush
Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations
Saudi Pro League
World Cup
Netherlands vs Japan
Netherlands
Japan
France vs Senegal
France
H. Kane
L. Messi
C. Ronaldo
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Netherlands
Spain
Egypt
Senegal
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Japan
US
France
England
Argentina
Portugal
Germany

The Netherlands will reach the World Cup quarter-finals, and the fact that they have never previously won the tournament remains a "big mystery".

France are the favourites to win the title, and I expect Harry Kane to claim the Golden Boot.

Hamza Abdulkarim still needs time, while Salah deserves greater respect.

In my view, Messi remains ahead of Ronaldo, and here are my picks for La Liga and the Champions League winners.

The Saudi Pro League represents a unique opportunity for me and my sons.

In football, certain names transcend goals and trophies, becoming legacies that span generations. Patrick Kluivert, the Dutch legend, is one such name, having left his mark from Amsterdam to Barcelona and from European pitches to coaching posts worldwide.

He rose to prominence at Ajax, winning the Champions League early in his career, then moved to Barcelona, where he became one of the club's most prolific strikers during the early 2000s. He also starred for the Netherlands, coming close to global glory without ever lifting a major trophy.

After hanging up his boots, he moved into coaching, gaining diverse experience. He worked with compatriot Louis van Gaal in the Netherlands setup, assisted Seedorf with Cameroon, and later took charge of Indonesia, while also holding several European posts—all driven by his enduring passion for the game and his desire to pass on his expertise to new generations.

In this exclusive interview, Kluivert speaks to Koora about his memories, his take on current events, his future coaching ambitions, and the possibility of working in the Arab region. He also discusses the 2026 World Cup, sharing his views on the contenders and offering a detailed look at his home nation's chances.

He also shares frank opinions on his former club Barcelona's continental drought, rates current stars like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, and weighs in on hot-button issues that keep fans debating. Here is the full interview:

  • You've coached Indonesia, Adana Spor and the Netherlands under Louis van Gaal. What's your next coaching move, and would you consider taking charge of an Arab national team or club, such as in the Saudi Pro League?

    Training has been first-rate so far. Adana have assembled a strong squad, and the entire Turkish stint has been highly beneficial. The team has secured impressive results against Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Fenerbahe, which is no small feat. Securing positive results against Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe is a major boost for Adana Spor.

    The recent Indonesia stint was still brilliant, despite our failure to reach the World Cup. I had hoped to stay on as coach of the Indonesian national team for much longer, in order to implement a strong, sustainable strategy. Unfortunately, we lost to Saudi Arabia and Iraq, then ranked 58th and 59th by FIFA, despite matching them closely.

    The Saudi league is a significant and attractive platform for any coach, and I would certainly consider any offer to work there.

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  • Poland v Netherlands - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    If one of your children received an offer from the Saudi League, would you agree to them moving?

    Shane is still too young: he has just joined Barcelona and is only 18, so the time is not right for him. As for Justin and Ruben, a move to the Saudi league could be a realistic option in the near future; if it materialises, it would be a brilliant opportunity for both players.

  • Where do you think the Netherlands rank among the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup?

    The Dutch national team is currently very strong. According to the FIFA rankings, they sit inside the top six in the world. Given the quality of the players and the clubs they represent, I expect them to reach the quarter-finals, provided everything goes according to plan.

    With Argentina, Brazil, Spain and France also in the mix, the Netherlands remain a team to watch in Qatar; I expect them to reach the quarter-finals at a minimum.

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  • Who is the favourite to win the World Cup?

    Choosing a single favourite is tricky, yet among Argentina, France and Brazil, there is undoubted quality… That said, France possess a strong chance.

  • Who do you expect to finish as the World Cup's top scorer?

    Perhaps Harry Kane.

  • The Netherlands national team is consistently ranked among the favourites to win the World Cup, yet it has never actually lifted the trophy. Why is that?

    In major tournaments, the Netherlands often struggles in penalty shoot-outs, as past campaigns have shown, yet the current squad remains highly competitive and well balanced, despite recent injuries, which is unfortunate.

    I cannot pinpoint why we have not yet won the World Cup, because our squad consistently boasts outstanding individual talent and collective strength.

  • Is it just bad luck?

    Yes, perhaps it was simply bad luck. In 1998, we came within a whisker of beating Brazil in the semi-finals, only to be eliminated on penalties. The consensus is that the Dutch side at the 1998 World Cup was among the strongest ever.

  • Would you agree that the current Dutch national team appears to lack the star power that your generation enjoyed?

    If you compare today's Dutch squad with ours, perhaps they do. Yet football has evolved significantly. The current Oranje boasts several big-name stars, just as our generation had Dennis Bergkamp, Frank de Boer, Ronald de Boer and others. We also had plenty of top players, so direct comparisons are tricky; the eras are simply different.

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    The Netherlands national team typically appoints home-grown managers. What are your thoughts on this trend, and when might you take the helm of the national team?

    "It's only natural," he explained, "because we have several top-class coaches in the Netherlands, so we always opt for a Dutch coach." He added that he is open to the idea of coaching the national team in the future. "It would be a great honour to serve the national team and lead it to success if I were given the chance," he concluded.

  • You were part of the Cameroon national team's coaching staff. In your opinion, which African side has the potential to follow Morocco's lead and reach the semi-finals in 2026?

    Morocco can certainly do it again. Senegal possess a strong squad, as do Côte d'Ivoire and Egypt. Yet, if I had to choose one side, I'd pick Senegal.

  • By the way, what did you think of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final?

    The final proved highly unusual: although I lack a definitive view, it struck me as peculiar that the title should change hands after the final whistle, ultimately crowning Morocco as champions.

  • Let's discuss your former club, Barcelona. Can they beat Real Madrid in El Clásico without Lamine Yamal?

    Yes, Barcelona will win El Clásico.

  • Will he win La Liga?

    Yes, of course—even if he doesn't win El Clásico.

  • Why hasn't Barcelona won the Champions League for 11 years, despite lifting the league title multiple times during that period?

    The standard of other European sides remains high. Barcelona showcase brilliant football, yet English clubs are advancing, and Bayern Munich remain formidable. Paris Saint-Germain delivered an outstanding campaign last term to claim the title and, alongside Bayern, are among the favourites this season. whoever prevails in that encounter will likely lift the Champions League trophy, and I expect PSG to retain the crown.

    In La Liga, Barcelona face familiar opponents, but in the Champions League they encounter a wider range of styles and qualities, making it a far more demanding contest.

  • Barcelona were eliminated this season by Atlético Madrid, a club from La Liga rather than any other competition.

    The sides are evenly matched and familiar with each other. Atlético Madrid won 4–0 in Madrid, while Barcelona prevailed 3–0 at home. Strange as it may seem, that's football—and that's its beauty.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Is Barça struggling in the striker position?

    There is no immediate crisis, especially with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres in the squad. Reports suggest Lewandowski could leave, but nothing is certain. If he does depart, the club will need to sign another striker.

  • Could your son, Shain or Hamza Abdulkarim, feature for the first team soon?

    Shane, who occasionally slots in as a centre-forward, is naturally a winger rather than a dedicated striker. Hamza, by contrast, is a pure centre-forward who simply needs time to settle. Pre-season will be crucial, offering both players a chance to press for first-team minutes, and with the squad's make-up still fluid, next term's first-team places are wide open.

  • Egyptian winger Omar Marmoush is being tipped for a move to Barcelona. If the transfer goes ahead, how do you see it shaping up for both club and player?

    Marmoush is a brilliant player – quick, skilful and a real goal threat. I'm a big fan of his; he's an exciting prospect, but I don't think Manchester City will let him go easily.

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    You played in the English Premier League with Newcastle. What are your thoughts on Mohamed Salah, one of the Premier League's legends, leaving Liverpool? Which club would you like to see him join?

    Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool legend and icon. He has given enormously to the club and continues to deliver brilliant performances. He deserves far more recognition than he currently receives; his contributions are extraordinary. Should an opportunity to join Barcelona arise, it would be hard to argue against such a move; he is a brilliant player and a legend at Liverpool, and no other Egyptian has reached that level at a major club.

  • Which current player reminds you of yourself?

    "It's difficult to say, because every striker has his own attributes, and I don't believe there's a player around today who's quite like I used to be," he explained.

  • Who is the greatest Dutch footballer of all time?

    Johan Cruyff.

  • Who is better: Messi or Ronaldo?

    Both players are exceptional, but if I had to pick one, I'd name Messi.

  • Haaland, Mbappé or Kane?

    Mbappé.