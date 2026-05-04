The Netherlands will reach the World Cup quarter-finals, and the fact that they have never previously won the tournament remains a "big mystery".

France are the favourites to win the title, and I expect Harry Kane to claim the Golden Boot.

Hamza Abdulkarim still needs time, while Salah deserves greater respect.

In my view, Messi remains ahead of Ronaldo, and here are my picks for La Liga and the Champions League winners.

The Saudi Pro League represents a unique opportunity for me and my sons.

In football, certain names transcend goals and trophies, becoming legacies that span generations. Patrick Kluivert, the Dutch legend, is one such name, having left his mark from Amsterdam to Barcelona and from European pitches to coaching posts worldwide.

He rose to prominence at Ajax, winning the Champions League early in his career, then moved to Barcelona, where he became one of the club's most prolific strikers during the early 2000s. He also starred for the Netherlands, coming close to global glory without ever lifting a major trophy.

After hanging up his boots, he moved into coaching, gaining diverse experience. He worked with compatriot Louis van Gaal in the Netherlands setup, assisted Seedorf with Cameroon, and later took charge of Indonesia, while also holding several European posts—all driven by his enduring passion for the game and his desire to pass on his expertise to new generations.

In this exclusive interview, Kluivert speaks to Koora about his memories, his take on current events, his future coaching ambitions, and the possibility of working in the Arab region. He also discusses the 2026 World Cup, sharing his views on the contenders and offering a detailed look at his home nation's chances.

He also shares frank opinions on his former club Barcelona's continental drought, rates current stars like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, and weighs in on hot-button issues that keep fans debating. Here is the full interview: