Getty Images Sport
Khadija Shaw scoops WSL Player of the Season award after firing Man City to first title in a decade
Shaw claims award
The 29-year-old Jamaica international enjoyed a stellar campaign, finishing as the division's top scorer for a third successive year to inspire City's title charge. Shaw's exceptional form also saw her scoop the prestigious Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year award earlier in May. However, off-pitch contract renewal discussions have collapsed, leaving the prolific forward heavily linked with a summer transfer to rivals Chelsea when her contract expires in June.
- Getty Images Sport
Casparij pays tribute
With Shaw choosing not to attend the London ceremony, City vice-captain Kerstin Casparij collected the accolade on her behalf. Reflecting on the striker's impact during the club's homecoming celebrations, where fans chanted for the forward to remain at the Etihad Stadium, Casparij said: "She's a goalscorer, an incredible person and she's been so fun to work with. I have my assist tally to thank her for as she's headed those goals in. She's just incredible."
Other winners confirmed
Shaw claimed the top prize ahead of international stars Alessia Russo and Kirsty Hanson, while other top-flight awards were distributed across the league. Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton earned the Golden Glove, Veerle Buurman won Rising Star, and Hanson secured Goal of the Season. In the second tier, Birmingham City's Lily Crosthwaite was named Player of the Season, and Sophie Whitehouse's Golden Glove helped Charlton Athletic reach the promotion play-offs.
- Getty Images/GOAL
Double opportunity looms
City face one more monumental test as they prepare to contest the Women's FA Cup final against Brighton on May 31. Boasting excellent recent form, Gareth Taylor's squad have the opportunity to capture a historic domestic double to perfectly cap off their league triumph and end Shaw's City career on a major high.
Full list of WSL award winners
WSL Player of the Season: Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)
WSL Golden Boot: Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)
WSL Rising Star: Veerle Buurman (Chelsea)
WSL Golden Glove: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)
WSL Goal of the Season: Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa)
WSL Save of the Season: Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal)
WSL 2 Player of the Season: Lily Crosthwaite (Birmingham City)
WSL 2 Golden Boot: Lexi Lloyd-Smith (Bristol City)
WSL 2 Rising Star: Neve Herron (Birmingham City)
WSL 2 Golden Glove: Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)
WSL 2 Goal of the Season: Amy Andrews (Sheffield United)
WSL 2 Save of the Season: Shae Yanez (Crystal Palace)
Fan of the Year: Jo Davis (Brighton)
Club Hero Award: Heather Carroll (Liverpool)
Player Champion of Change: Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United)