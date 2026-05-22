Goal.com
LiveTickets
Dan GasparKooora.com
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Kerosh's assistant told Koora that Ghana's goalkeepers are the best in the world and outlined five keys to stopping Harry Kane

Exclusive
Ghana vs Panama
Ghana
Panama
World Cup
England vs Ghana
England
H. Kane
Croatia vs Ghana
Croatia
C. Queiroz
C. Ronaldo
G. Buffon
Iran vs New Zealand
Iran
New Zealand
Ghana
Panama
Canada
England
US
Croatia
Portugal
Italy
Iran
New Zealand

Our defenders are capable of keeping a clean sheet against England and Croatia.

We're not starting from scratch against Ghana, and we have what it takes to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Working with Queiroz seven times has been an honour and has helped me develop.

Cristiano Ronaldo possesses a unique blend of attributes; he remains an exceptional professional.

Buffon is the best goalkeeper of the 21st century, and modern football exposes goalkeepers more.

With just weeks to go before the 2026 World Cup, Ghana is racing to prepare for a group that includes England, Croatia and Panama, under new management led by Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, He is joined by one of the most experienced goalkeeping coaches in world football, the Portuguese-American Dan Gaspar.

The 70-year-old has spent more than 30 years in coaching, working across several countries and with major national teams such as Portugal, Iran and South Africa alongside Queiroz, as well as enjoying spells with giants Porto and Benfica. He is now preparing for his third World Cup, having previously accompanied Portugal in 2010 and Iran in 2014.

In an interview with "Koora", Gaspar discussed his seventh campaign alongside Queiroz—whom he credits as both mentor and close friend—and explained the keys to their enduring partnership.

The veteran coach also expressed confidence in Ghana's World Cup prospects, stressing that his goalkeepers—Lawrence Zigi, Joseph Anang and Benjamin Asare, possess the ability to keep a clean sheet against elite opposition like England and Croatia, describing them as "the best in the world".

He also outlined his method for preparing goalkeepers to face strikers of the calibre of Harry Kane, his experience with Cristiano Ronaldo—whom he calls an "exceptional professional" thanks to his discipline and obsession with improvement—and the evolution of the goalkeeping position, naming Gianluigi Buffon as the best goalkeeper of the 21st century. Here is the interview:

  • FBL-FRIENDLY-QAT-KENAFP

    Congratulations on joining the coaching staff of the Ghana national team. This will be your seventh collaboration with Queiroz. What explains this enduring professional bond?

    For me, Coach Queiroz was both a professional mentor and a dear friend. Working alongside him gave me the opportunity to learn in world-class football environments, alongside elite players and coaches across six continents. For that, I will always be grateful to him.

    Our bond is built on trust, honesty, loyalty and a shared obsession with excellence. He relentlessly demands the highest professionalism, precision, discipline and commitment. Together we have weathered World Cups, victories, pressures, challenges and difficult moments; such intensity forges unbreakable bonds.

    Beyond tactics and training methods, we share the conviction that football is, above all, about people: building mentality, resilience, unity and character. Coach Queiroz trusted me, pushed me and fostered my growth, and now I feel a responsibility to pass that knowledge and experience on to the next generation. Working with Carlos Queiroz has always been an honour.

    • Advertisement

  • You took charge shortly before the 2026 World Cup. Does the challenge concern you?

    In elite football, time is always the enemy, yet experience teaches you to squeeze the most out of every minute. We're not starting from scratch: Ghana has the talent, the physical attributes, the pride and a tremendous passion for the game.

    Our job is to install clarity, organisation, discipline and belief—fast. Pressure is part and parcel of the top level; if you seek comfort, professional football is not your place.

  • Ghana's best achievement was reaching the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup. Do you think the current generation is capable of repeating that feat?

    Absolutely. History doesn't win matches, but it can inspire. Ghana has long produced brave, strong, talented players.

    Modern football demands organisation, the right mentality, tactical discipline and team spirit. When players commit fully to the cause and sacrifice for one another, anything becomes possible. World Cups are not won by talent alone but by well-rounded sides. Our philosophy is simple: the team always comes before the individual.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Do you have a goalkeeper capable of keeping a clean sheet against England and Croatia?

    Yes, we possess that quality. Yet a clean sheet is never the goalkeeper's sole responsibility; defensive organisation begins with the collective mindset and discipline of the entire team.

    At the World Cup, a goalkeeper must show courage, emotional control, leadership, strong communication and the ability to make crucial decisions under pressure. We have full faith in our goalkeepers, yet a clean sheet remains a collective achievement.

  • Albania v England - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    How do you prepare your goalkeeper to face a striker like Harry Kane?

    Marking a striker like Harry Kane is not purely technical; it is also psychological and tactical. Top strikers study goalkeepers, so goalkeepers must study strikers even more closely.

    We analyse movement patterns, shooting angles, body position, penalty-taking technique and decision-making inside the box.

    Yet the single most crucial trait is emotional stability: against world-class strikers, a single second of hesitation can be fatal, so the goalkeeper must stay calm amid chaos and keep his cool when the pressure rises.

  • Which player would you least like to face during the 2026 World Cup?

    At the World Cup, there are no easy opponents. The most dangerous players combine intelligence, movement, composure and lethal efficiency. Yet my focus always stays on our own preparations, rather than on fearing any individual player.

  • Dan GasparKooora.com

    On a personal level, this will be your third World Cup. How will it differ from your previous experiences with Portugal and Iran?

    Every World Cup has its own spirit. With Portugal, there was immense pressure and expectation. With Iran, there was a great fighting spirit, passion and national pride. As for Ghana, it seems like a unique experience because it combines passion, energy, belief, and the magic and spirit of African football.

    On a personal level, the journey transforms you. As a young player, your focus is mostly on the tournament itself; with age, however, you grasp the human dimension more fully—the sacrifices, the emotions, the responsibility, and the profound sense of privilege that comes with representing millions of fans.

  • I spent six years with the Iranian national team. Has the squad been affected by the controversy surrounding its decision to participate in the tournament?

    I have tremendous respect for the Iranian people; football is deeply important to them, and during my time there, the players always represented their country with pride and fierce passion.

    Political debates are separate from the human side of the game, and I remain convinced that football can unite people and bring joy during difficult times.

  • As an American coach, do you believe the United States can stage a historic edition of the tournament?

    No doubt about it: when it comes to organisation and the business side of football, the United States is among the world's best. Unfortunately, though, trophies aren't awarded for the quality of football management.

    North America boasts world-class infrastructure, stadiums, transport and first-rate facilities. What sets this edition apart is the sport's deepening cultural roots in the United States, and the tournament is poised to leave a substantial legacy for the game.

  • Dan Gaspar - ronaldo - messi

    You've played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the Portuguese national team… What can you say about him?

    Cristiano Ronaldo's greatness stems not only from his talent, but from his ironclad discipline and relentless drive to improve. Fans admire his goals and trophies, yet they rarely witness the daily professionalism, meticulous recovery routines, fierce competitive spirit and fastidious attention to detail.

    What sets elite players apart is not peak motivation on match day, but sustaining world-class standards every day. Ronaldo brings body, mind and heart to work daily; that blend of discipline and obsession is rare, making him the perfect warrior—exceptional as a person and as a professional.

  • You've mentored legendary shot-stoppers like Vítor Baía and Rui Patrício… So, who's the best goalkeeper you've ever worked with?

    That is a very difficult question, because every era and every goalkeeper is different. Vítor Baía boasted exceptional charisma, leadership and a winning mentality, while Rui Patrício demonstrated remarkable composure and resilience under pressure.

    I've been lucky to coach many outstanding goalkeepers worldwide, each with unique qualities. My philosophy is simple: the goalkeeper I'm coaching today is the best in the world. I want them to believe in themselves, and right now my full focus is on Ghana's goalkeepers. To me, they're the best in the world.

  • Is the goalkeeper position experiencing a technical decline?

    Far from being a step backwards, the role has evolved dramatically. Today's goalkeeper must save shots, organise the defence, maintain peak fitness, make quick decisions and play the ball out from the back under intense pressure.

    Modern football exposes goalkeepers more, as many teams build play from the back and defensive systems continue to evolve. As a result, the role has become more comprehensive and complex.

  • Who do you expect to claim the Golden Glove at the 2026 World Cup?

    The Golden Glove usually goes to a goalkeeper whose team reaches the later stages of the tournament. A single exceptional tournament can change everything for any goalkeeper.

    While there is no shortage of outstanding shot-stoppers in the modern game, forecasting the winner before the tournament begins is a risky business—football has a knack for springing surprises.

  • Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon kissDDP

    After more than three decades in the game, who do you rate as the greatest goalkeeper of the 21st century?

    For me, Gianluigi Buffon embodies the complete package: consistency, leadership, mentality, technical ability, resilience and the ability to perform under pressure.

    My admiration also extends to other generations of shot-stoppers who have each shaped the role in their own way: Lev Yashin, Gordon Banks, Dino Zoff, Peter Schmeichel, Oliver Kahn, Manuel Neuer, Alisson Becker, Ederson and their peers. Collectively, they have advanced the art of goalkeeping.

  • Is there anything else you'd like to add?

    Football is powerful because it unites people regardless of language, culture, religion or politics. World Cups create memories that last a lifetime.

    For me, coaching is not just about winning matches—though that duty remains critical. It is also about helping players mature as professionals and as individuals. Every day offers a chance to learn, to grow, and to represent something greater than yourself.