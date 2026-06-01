Katie McCabe joins Chelsea! Ireland captain completes free transfer after leaving London rivals Arsenal

The move carries personal significance for the Dublin-born star, whose family roots are tied to the West London club. Speaking on the move, McCabe revealed her excitement about the transition: "It's a new chapter in my career. This is something that I feel I'm ready for right now," she told the club's official channels. "I'm really excited to get going and show the Chelsea fans how ready I am to perform for the badge."

McCabe is already looking forward to the prospect of playing in front of the Chelsea faithful at the club's iconic home. She added: "I’m so looking forward to walking out at Stamford Bridge as a home player, being around the fan base and competing for trophies on all fronts. This club has been successful for so many years. I want to keep pushing and driving that, and for me, it's about bringing that success back to Chelsea."



