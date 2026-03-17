Juventus: what has become of Adzic? Now out of the squad rotation, a transfer is on the cards, but without the risks associated with Huijsen

Spalletti values Adzic’s technical ability and, back in January, publicly ruled him out of the transfer market in no uncertain terms: “Adzic is off limits; he has an incredible shot and exceptional technical skills – he’s a hidden gem.” What Spalletti likes least are the Montenegrin’s lapses in concentration from a tactical point of view and a certain carelessness in handling (and losing) the ball in key areas of the pitch. This is the result of inattention and, of course, inexperience, because let’s not forget that Adzic is not yet 20 (he turns 20 on 12 May).

For these reasons, it cannot be ruled out that Juventus might decide to send the player out on loan for next season, to help him develop and gain regular playing time. This is something that, incidentally, his famous compatriot and president of the Montenegrin Football Association, Dejan Savicevic, had already advised him to do this year. A permanent transfer, however, is out of the question, unless Adzic insists on it (and there are no signs of that at the moment). Juve want to avoid any repeat of the Huijsen situation at all costs: Adzic is a technical asset in whom the club and the manager believe; he simply needs to develop.

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