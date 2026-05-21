Julian Nagelsmann confirms Manuel Neuer will be Germany's No.1 goalkeeper at World Cup as Bayern legend ends international retirement

Nagelsmann has turned back to the experience of Neuer for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Despite the 40-year-old having previously stepped away from the international stage following Euro 2024, he is now set for one last dance.

Nagelsmann was direct when questioned about his plans between the sticks during the official Germany squad announcement, in comments highlighted by Sky Sports. "Yes, I am planning for him," the boss confirmed. He went on to highlight the intangible qualities the veteran shot-stopper brings to the camp, stating, "Everyone knows what kind of aura surrounds Manu. The decision is, in my eyes, the right one."







