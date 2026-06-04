Jose Mourinho alleges freedom of speech violations as incoming Real Madrid coach takes Turkey to European Court of Human Rights over tumultuous Fenerbahce period

The ECHR has processed the application and has formally requested a defence from the Turkish state. This marks a significant development, as the court only accepts a small fraction of applications that meet its strict criteria for human rights grievances. The TFF and the Turkish Ministry of Justice now face a maximum of six months to submit their official view and defence to the court.

Mourinho's comments in 2024 saw the Portuguese tactician take aim at the refereeing standards, boldly declaring the VAR official as the "man of the match" while dismissing the on-pitch referee as "just a kid." Mourinho further claimed that his team was battling an entire "system" rather than just their opponents on the pitch, even admitting that he wouldn't have accepted the Fenerbahce job had he been told the full story about the league's environment before arriving.

While the course continues, Mourinho is expected to be confirmed as Real Madrid's new manager in the coming weeks, despite further controversy erupting after president Florentino Perez used him in a video to promote his re-election campaign.