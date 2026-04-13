Jose Mourinho makes definitive statement on his future after Benfica keep faint Liga Portugal hopes alive

The Portuguese coach was adamant that his tenure in Lisbon is not tied to financial demands or promises of a massive squad overhaul this summer. Mourinho clarified that his professional destiny remains entirely in his own hands and is driven by a desire to complete his current project.

Addressing his future at the club and the autonomy he holds over his career, the former Inter boss told reporters: "It depends solely on the club's will. My desire to continue at Benfica doesn't depend on any conditions on my part, it doesn't depend on the investment in the team."