'Lamine is football!' – Joao Felix names clear Ballon d'Or favorite and addresses Saudi snub

Al-Nassr forward Joao Felix expressed total admiration for Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, backing the teenager to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Spanish newspaper AS, the 26-year-old attacker asserted that Yamal offers a unique spectacle that captivates football fans worldwide.

Felix noted that Yamal's decisive role in Spain's World Cup victory places him at the pinnacle of international football.

The Portuguese international insisted the award should recognise pure artistic brilliance.