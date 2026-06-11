‘Jeremy Doku is pure football’ - Qualities that make Man City winger ‘dangerous’ highlighted by former Belgium international Toby Alderweireld

Doku heads into that tournament on the back of a productive season at club level that delivered eight goals and 12 assists across 47 appearances. He savoured Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs as part of a star-studded squad at the Etihad Stadium.

There is the promise of even more to come from the jet-heeled 24-year-old, with each passing campaign seeing more exciting potential unlocked. He will be working under a new coach in Manchester next term as Pep Guardiola has brought a glittering 10-year spell as City boss to a close.

Enzo Maresca is expected to take on the challenge of succeeding a modern day great, and he will find a prominent role for Doku within Premier League and Champions League plans. A £55 million ($74m) deal done with Rennes in 2023 is looking like money well spent.

Doku is already a title winner in England and has taken his collection of international caps to 42. The ‘Golden Generation’ of Belgian talent has started to break up, but new leaders are ready to step up.