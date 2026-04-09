James Maddison responds to questions over his physique after Tottenham gym clip goes viral amid journey back from ACL injury

Maddison, who has been sidelined for 247 days, was seen in the clips performing strength exercises aimed at rebuilding the power in his legs following a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Sharp-eyed supporters quickly pointed out what appeared to be a significant discrepancy in muscle mass between his legs. Some fans suggested that his right leg looked noticeably thinner than his left, leading to fears that his recovery might be stalling as Spurs battle against a shock relegation threat in the Premier League.



