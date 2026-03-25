Italy Under-17s stage a stunning comeback in the European qualifiers: 3-2 against reigning European champions Portugal

The countdown is over, and the Italian Under-17 national team has pulled off a remarkable feat in its debut in Group A2 of League A in the second round of qualifiers leading up to the European Championship finals (to be held in Estonia between 25 May and 7 June).
The Azzurrini, led and selected by head coach Daniele Franceschini, staged a historic comeback in their opening match against Portugal, the reigning European champions, defeating the Portuguese side 3-2 thanks to a superb second-half performance.