'It was pure domination' - Former USMNT boss Bob Bradley breaks down World Cup opener, reflects on Mo Salah bond and coaching future

As Bob Bradley reflects on his coaching journey, he is compelled to share one story.

His career has taken him from New Jersey to the U.S. Men's National Team, from Egypt to the Premier League, where he became the first American to manage in England's top flight, and from LAFC's launch to stops across the global game. But the story that comes to mind is not about a job, a result or a piece of history. It is about a recent interaction with a former player, one he coached near the start of his career and then watched rise to the very highest levels of the sport.

"Today is Mo Salah's birthday," Bradley tells GOAL Monday. "And they're [Egypt] are about to play Belgium in Seattle. I sent Mo a little message this morning, not expecting anything back. And immediately, I got a message back."

Bradley and Salah worked together during the American's two-year run with Egypt, with the latter then an unknown winger for Al-Mokawloon. It was Bradley who gave Salah his first cap for the national team, and Bradley's early guidance helped kick-start a career that saw Salah eventually become a global icon with Liverpool.

"[To reflect on] the work with him, and to see what he's been able to do, and to know that at some level we still share an understanding of everything that got put into it," Bradley explains. "Look, I stepped aside very early in his career and saw him move along, and then finally get to Liverpool and just explode.

"I'm excited always that players that I've worked with, at some level, there's a connection, and they appreciate the work we did together, and I'm always excited when I see them do well."

It is those connections that still drive Bradley in his desire to continue coaching. He also points to the relationship he continues to have with members of the 2010 USMNT World Cup team as another example. The opportunity to help guide players and build on their skill sets is something that the 68-year-old remains very passionate about.

The former head coach, who last coached Norwegian club Stabæk Fotball in 2024, is making no secret of his desire to coach again.

"I'm excited and motivated to find the right next challenge," he says. "Over the years, the ability to engage people around me, to challenge people, to lead discussions, to build a team, to help develop really good players, to have teams that are exciting and fun and compete. I've done that for a long time, and I still believe I'm really good at that, and I'm excited to find the right next project."

Bradley spoke with GOAL for a Q&A as part of Coaches Corner, a World Cup series that brings together former USMNT head coaches Gregg Berhalter, Bruce Arena and Bradley for tactical analysis, insider perspective and candid conversations throughout the tournament. The series is available to stream on FanDuel's YouTube channel.

Beyond his own future, Bradley discussed what he liked from the USMNT's 4-1 win last Friday, where they can still improve, and what it could be like to match up tactically against his son, New York Red Bulls first-year head coach Michael Bradley, in the latest GOAL Convo.

NOTE: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.