Asked for his take on events and if Fernandes has become the English top-flight’s most divisive figure, ex-United striker Owen - who now serves as Casino.org's ambassador, helping British players compare the best online casinos selected for UK players - told GOAL: “I thought it was a bad day for football, to be honest.

“We all love football. I've made a living out of the game all my life. I continue to work in football, but if you're a first-time watcher of the game and you see that, you probably turn off the telly seeing the histrionics and the goading - trying to get Phil Foden into lashing out, then the histrionics when you're not even hurt, and then you see the absolute sh*t show, for want of a better phrase, the nightmare that they've had on VAR. The two biggest instances in that game, and you're probably thinking, what's the fuss all about with football?

“It was the dark side of the game in many ways. And for such a big game, so many eyeballs around the world watching it, it's just so sad that all we're talking about, and rightly so, is two different acts, but two poor acts. I've got friends that used to love football and no longer watch it for exactly what happened. And if you're new to the game, it was not a good day for football.”