While a few big names are missing, none of the absences are anywhere near as dramatic or surprising as they were back then. Maximilian Mittelstädt, Karim Adeyemi, Niclas Füllkrug and Robert Andrich are struggling to reach their best form. Angelo Stiller and Maximilian Beier were already absent from the last squad. Said El Malas’s situation at 1. FC Köln remains unchanged. None of these are heavyweights. Jamal Musiala is set to recover from his ankle problems in Munich.

The first-time call-ups of Lennart Karl and Jonas Urbig are justified given their performances at FC Bayern and are likely to be welcomed by the general public. With seven players, the Munich side now form a large contingent again; at the World Cup, this could even grow to eight players with a recovered Musiala.

Musiala is the only player not called up who – provided he is fit by then – can count on a World Cup nomination. Kevin Schade is competing with Beier and Adeyemi for the role of counter-attacking striker in the squad, as Nagelsmann confirmed at his press conference on Thursday. The national coach backed Nick Woltemade despite his difficult spell at Newcastle United. Following Nagelsmann’s detailed explanations regarding his non-selection, Stiller can hardly expect to stand a chance.

The biggest surprises in the squad selection are mainly seen as such because of Nagelsmann’s own announcements: Anton Stach’s return to the DFB after a four-year absence and Felix Nmecha’s classification as an “attacking player”, accompanied by comments about Leon Goretzka at the press conference.