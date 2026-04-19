Trailing 0–2 in the 39th minute, Portugal manager Luis Enrique replaced the injured Vitinha with Warren Zaire-Emery. Vitinha had landed awkwardly on his right foot after an aerial challenge and immediately signalled that he could not continue.
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Is he out of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich? PSG is worried about its star player after his substitution
The 26-year-old initially disappeared down the tunnel, then reappeared limping towards the bench without his boot, unable to put weight on his foot. The full extent of the injury remains unclear.
As a result, it remains uncertain whether the midfielder will be available for the Champions League semi-final against FC Bayern Munich. The first leg is set for 28 April in Paris, with the return fixture scheduled a week later at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
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Serge Gnabry is a late withdrawal for Bayern Munich’s showdown with PSG.
Bayern will certainly be without Serge Gnabry for the match. The attacking midfielder suffered a strained adductor muscle during training ahead of the game against VfB Stuttgart (4–2). He will definitely miss the rest of the season, and even his World Cup participation is in jeopardy.
Sunday’s 1-2 loss to Lyon means the French capital club, still top of the table, now hold only a one-point cushion over RC Lens.