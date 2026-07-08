Inter put Trevoh Chalobah move on hold as Chelsea await sale before launching Maxence Lacroix bid

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter and Como have formed a strategic alliance in the transfer market to avoid damaging bidding wars. The two Serie A clubs share several mutual targets, which recently prompted a productive telephone conversation between Inter president Beppe Marotta and Como representative Mirwan Suwarso on Tuesday.

The two chiefs established a non-belligerence pact to ensure they do not drive up prices for shared prospects. This diplomatic approach is designed to prevent a repetition of the complications Inter faced with other targets earlier in the window. The primary focus of this new gentleman's agreement is Chelsea defender Chalobah, who has attracted significant interest from both Italian sides this summer.



