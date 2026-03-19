Goal.com
Live
FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-MAN UTDAFP

Translated by

Inter mourn the passing of Silvino Louro: the goalkeeping coach during the Treble-winning years

The former Portuguese goalkeeper has died at the age of 67.

The football world is in mourning. Silvino Louro, the former Portuguese goalkeeper for Vitória de Setúbal, Vitória de Guimarães, Benfica and Porto, has passed away at the age of 67.


After retiring, he worked asa goalkeeping coach on José Mourinho’s coaching staff at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

  • INTER'S PRESS RELEASE

    FC Internazionale Milano expresses its condolences on the passing of Silvino de Almeida Louro, a long-standing associate of José Mourinho and goalkeeping coach for the Nerazzurri first team from 2008 to 2010.

    After a 23-year career as a goalkeeper, Silvino began his journey as a member of Mourinho’s staff, working alongside him from 2001 to 2018. During his time with the Nerazzurri, he coached the goalkeeping squad comprising Julio Cesar, Francesco Toldo and Paolo Orlandoni, who currently holds the same role on Cristian Chivu’s coaching staff. A man of great personality and charisma, it was not uncommon to see Silvino put on his gloves and take a hands-on role in goalkeeping training sessions at the Appiano Gentile training ground. During his two seasons with Inter, his contribution was instrumental in winning two Scudetti, two Italian Super Cups, one Coppa Italia and the 2010 Champions League.

    The Club extends its deepest sympathies to the family at this time of mourning.


    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Inter crest
Inter
INT