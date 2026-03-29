Marcus Thuram has made his mark and sent a message to France and Inter ahead of the season finale leading up to the 2026 World Cup. The Nerazzurri striker, selected in the starting line-up by France manager Didier Deschamps forthe friendly against Colombia, scored with a header to make it 2-0, ending a goal drought for the national team that had lasted since 18 November 2023, the date of a resounding 14-0 victory in Gibraltar.
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Inter, keep an eye on Thuram: he’s found his form with the national team. A goal and an assist against Colombia in a friendly have ended a goal drought that had lasted since 2023
THE GOAL, THEN THE ASSIST
41st minute of the first half: Akliouche breaks down the right, crosses into the box where Thuram – left criminally unmarked by the Colombian centre-backs – rises highest to beat goalkeeper Montero, who had come off his line poorly, and makes it 2-0 as the ball hits the crossbar before going in. Doué had opened the scoring on the half-hour mark.
In the 56th minute, Doué also provided the assist for his second goal, a low cross from the right for the PSG starlet, who capitalised on a mistake by Juventus’ Cabal. Thuram’s game ended in the 78th minute, when he was substituted for Mbappé shortly after Campaz’s goal made it 3-1.
THURAM'S SEASON
Having mentioned his goal drought for the national team, things aren’t looking too good for the former Borussia Mönchengladbach striker at Inter either: Lautaro Martinez’s injury has left the Nerazzurri’s attack in tatters, Thuram hasn’t scored for the club since the 5-0 win at Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia on 8 February, and his 2026 tally stands at 3 goals and 3 assists in 17 matches across all competitions so far.
Looking at the season as a whole, Thuram has scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 23 Serie A appearances, 2 goals and 1 assist in 9 Champions League appearances, 2 goals and 1 assist in 3 Coppa Italia appearances, and 1 goal in 1 Super Cup appearance. In total, that makes 12 goals and 5 assists in 36 appearances for Inter in the 2025/26 season.