Barcelona suffered a heavy 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, in a match played at Camp Nou.

The defeat came after a dramatic first half, highlighted by the sending-off of defender Pau Cubarsi, before Atlético capitalised on their numerical advantage to score through Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sørloth, leaving the Catalan side in a difficult position ahead of the second leg. Barça started brightly, but their hopes were derailed in the 31st minute when Cubarsi was shown a straight red card for a challenge that referee Anthony Taylor deemed worthy of dismissal. The young centre-back’s exit forced Xavi to reorganise his back line, and the visitors pounced on the resulting disarray. Just six minutes after the sending-off, Atlético’s pressing won the ball back high up the pitch, allowing Marcos Llorente to thread a pass to Álvarez, who slotted the opener past Marc-André ter Stegen. The goal was a reward for the visitors’ patience and discipline, and it gave them a vital away goal. Barça pushed for an equaliser after the break, but their efforts lacked precision, and Atlético’s compact defence repelled everything thrown at them. Instead, it was the away side that struck again in the 71st minute, when Ángel Correa delivered a precise cross for Sørloth to head home and double the lead. The second goal effectively killed the contest, leaving the hosts facing an uphill task ahead of the return fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano. Xavi will need to devise a bold game plan to overturn the deficit, while Diego Simeone’s side will aim to protect their cushion and advance to the semi-finals. In terms of statistics, Atlético enjoyed 45 per cent possession and completed 83 per cent of their passes, underlining their efficiency. Barça had 12 shots but only three were on target, reflecting their struggles in the final third. The hosts also committed 15 fouls, compared with the visitors’ seven, highlighting the physical intensity of the contest. The result mirrors wider trends in this season’s competition: defending deep, counter-attacking and discipline are paying dividends against more flamboyant, possession-based approaches. For Barça, the lesson is clear: in high-stakes European knockouts, pragmatism often trumps panache.