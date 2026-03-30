‘Impossible to feel nothing about Tottenham’ - USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino leaves door open to Spurs return but insists focus remains on World Cup

Pochettino is still revered for his time at Tottenham, where he brought the club to the Champions League final in 2019 against Real Madrid. During his time there, he helped jump-start the careers of several Spurs legends, including Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, and Dele Alli.

The 54-year-old admits his emotional attachment to the club remains.

"With my connection to Tottenham, it's impossible to feel nothing about Tottenham, about the club, the people that work there, and about the fans. That was one of the best experiences of my life," he said.

However, with the job now open, Pochettino insists his focus remains on this summer's World Cup.

"At the moment, I think we are very, very focused, full focus here on the World Cup," he insisted. "I think everyone knows that I am committed to the national team here. I think it's not a point to talk about the future at the moment."

He wouldn't rule out a return in the future, though.

"Never, say never," Pochettino said. "In football, everything can happen."