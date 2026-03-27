Immobile: “Inzaghi is the best manager I’ve ever had; in one respect, he’s better than anyone else. If I’d been fit, I’d have been in this Italy squad.”

"I really needed this goal; I’ve managed to score in every league I’ve played in, and I’ve finally scored this year, which has been a tough one following my injury in Rome. It’s been an important experience at a club that’s still quite young. When I arrived, they were expecting someone arrogant, but despite my track record, they’ve been impressed by my dedication in training. Differences with Serie A? I read a statistic on the speed of passing and Italy lags behind other leagues. Before, there were far more chances and a lot depends on the strikers. My style of play has led to incredible results; you can’t expect, for example, that I’ll play in the same way as Pio. I grew up idolising Inzaghi, Vieri, Gilardino – all players who, when they didn’t score, would tear their hair out in frustration. Now the role of the centre-forward is changing. I’ve always believed what my father used to say: that whoever scores is always right.”