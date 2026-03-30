"If Isak is worth 150 million, Harry is worth 250 million": Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß has another dig at Liverpool FC

The long-serving FCB manager is all the more pleased with his club’s current style of play in general, and Harry Kane’s in particular: “He’s developed this running aspect under Vincent Kompany. He’s back in his own box for every set-piece. And the passes! He plays 70-metre passes to Olise from a standing start – it’s incredible.”

Talks regarding the striker’s future beyond the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2027 are still pending, yet Bayern remain relaxed. After all, Kane “has not exercised his release clause, which means he is definitely under contract here until the summer of 2027,” Hoeneß noted with satisfaction.

Kane’s contract contained a release clause that would have allowed the star striker to leave FCB in the summer of 2026 for a transfer fee of probably 60 to 70 million euros – but he would have had to activate it by February at the latest, which Kane did not do.

"What I hear and sense," Hoeneß now said, "is that he and his family feel extremely at home here." Yet the honorary president immediately followed this with a warning: "But you never know if a Saudi comes along and puts big money on the table … But he feels so at home!"

The feel-good factor is an important condition for family man Kane, which is why he has repeatedly emphasised in the past that he is positive about extending his contract in Munich.

If Hoeneß is to be believed, there is unlikely to be any change in Kane’s performances in the near future, as the superstar could “play at this level for at least another three or four years” because “he is a perfect professional who looks after his body. He is always at rehab, with the physios.”