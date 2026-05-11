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'I told him to shut his mouth!' - Gavi addresses heated Vinicius Junior clash during Barcelona's title-clinching Clasico win over Real Madrid
Tempers flare in the heat of El Clasico
The latest installment of football's biggest rivalry did not disappoint in terms of intensity, as Barcelona emerged 2-0 victors at the Spotify Camp Nou. Amidst the celebrations of a second successive league crown for Barca, Gavi reflected on a heavy exchange of words with Real Madrid’s talisman. "It's just football with Vinicius. What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch. He's a hot-headed player, just like me," Gavi said, per Marca. "Vinicius is a fantastic player. I just told him to shut his mouth, that's it. What happens on the pitch is one thing, and what happens off it is another. On the pitch, I defend my colors and give it my all. Off the pitch, I'm completely different, even if it doesn't seem like it."
While Gavi used his words to unsettle the opposition, Vinicius opted for a non-verbal response to the provocation of the home crowd by gesturing toward the stands. The Brazilian was seen reminding the Barcelona fans of Real Madrid's superior European trophy haul as the game slipped away from Los Blancos, further stoking the flames of a historic rivalry.
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Overcoming a two-year injury nightmare
For Gavi, the title win was particularly sweet given the significant injury struggles he has faced over the last two seasons. The midfielder has had to battle back from serious knee issues to regain his place at the heart of the Barcelona XI, and he admitted that the journey back to the top of Spanish football has tested his resolve, adding: "Unfortunately, I've suffered a lot in the last two years. There are serious injuries, and you have to be mentally strong, which I have been. It's one of my strengths. I'm at this level because of my mentality. It's not easy to play at this pace coming off two serious injuries. I've done it, and I'm proud of it."
The bond with Flick
Since taking the reins at the Catalan club, Hansi Flick has integrated Gavi as a pillar of his midfield setup. The German coach has frequently praised the youngster's work rate, and Gavi returned the sentiment by describing the relationship between player and manager as one of deep mutual respect and trust.
"Luckily, the manager has a lot of faith in me. I'm very grateful to him," he said. "It's not easy getting me back into the game after this injury. He knows my talent and mentality and that I'm important to the team. He trusts me completely. I know that my mentality and talent are important to the team."
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Spain squad and future goals
With a league winner's medal secured, attention now turns to the international stage and Gavi’s place in the Spanish national team. Despite suffering one of his major injuries while on duty with La Roja, the midfielder remains committed to Luis de la Fuente’s project and is hungry to reclaim his starting spot in the national side ahead of the 2026 World Cup this summer.
"De le Fuente has always trusted me. I know that. I got injured playing for Spain in that match, and I had started every game under him. I was coming back last season, and he called me up. If I'm at my best, the manager decides, and he will decide, what's best for Spain. I'm more than ready, and I feel better than ever," the 21-year-old concluded.