"He's my favourite player to play with!" Liverpool FC star Florian Wirtz names his favourite teammate

"In this team, he's the player I most enjoy playing with," said Ekitike about the German international. "I like the other players too, but when you're a striker and you have a number 10 who understands football so well and wants to play the same way you do, it makes things easier."

While Ekitike moved from Eintracht Frankfurt to the Reds for £85 million before the season, Wirtz joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £105 million. And if the Frenchman has his way, the two have a lot to achieve together.

"I told him that we can achieve great things if we play together. When he gives me the ball, I give it back, and then something happens," said Ekitike. "I really enjoy playing with him and know that he’s a player who can provide me with plenty of assists throughout the season. It’s good to have a player like that by your side, someone who makes you shine."