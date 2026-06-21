AFP
'He's the Ballon d'Or winner!' - Kylian Mbappe bites back at Ousmane Dembele's critics ahead of France's World Cup clash with Iraq
Defending a star team-mate
Mbappe addressed the media as the national team captain and immediately threw his support behind Dembele. While Mbappe and Olise grabbed the headlines in the second half of their previous World Cup outing against Senegal, he insisted that Dembele was actually the standout attacker in the opening 45 minutes.
Set to earn his 100th cap for his country tomorrow, the skipper dismissed any suggestions that Dembele was struggling to make an impact on the world stage. Instead, he praised the tactical awareness of the Paris Saint-Germain star, highlighting how his presence alone creates essential space for the rest of the team to exploit during matches.
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The Ballon d'Or winner's crucial impact
When questioned directly about his team-mate having less sparkle in the previous game, Mbappe delivered a comprehensive assessment of the situation, ensuring that the unseen work was acknowledged.
Mbappe stated: "Ousmane? I have watched the game back twice; in the first half he was the best of the four in attack, the one who stood out the most. In the second half, Michael and I were decisive, but he also contributed. He drew in an opponent and left free space for the first goal. Ousmane is very calm, he is the Ballon d'Or winner, he has everyone's confidence. I am sure that, starting from tomorrow, he will move forward again. He is going to be a fundamental player for us, that is for sure."
Embracing captaincy and praising Olise
Mbappe also reflected on the heavy responsibility of wearing the armband for France. "I know what I represent, conscious of making history for my country," he admitted. "Sometimes the pressure gets to you, but I have been lucky enough to play in this competition already and I do not expect a brace in the first match to be enough."
He also took time to laud Olise, adding: "He is an exceptional player with a style that everyone likes. There is a lot of movement, we have more talented people and maybe tomorrow two other players will shine. He has the ability to create something different in every game."
- AFP
What comes next for France?
France have to finalise their preparations before facing Iraq on Monday in what promises to be another compelling World Cup encounter. With Mbappe leading the line again, Olise providing creative flair, and Dembele eager to silence his critics, the squad will look to produce a dominant display. A victory will see Les Bleus through to the round of 16 with one group fixture against Norway to spare.