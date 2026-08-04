'He can be selected' - Xabi Alonso confirms Mykhailo Mudryk decision for Juventus clash as Premier League trio circle Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso announced during a press conference at the Kai Tak Stadium that Mykhailo Mudryk is available for selection against Juventus on Wednesday. The £89 million signing from Shakhtar Donetsk returned to training following the resolution of his anti-doping proceedings with the Football Association.

Mudryk was provisionally suspended after testing positive for meldonium, with his last appearance coming in November 2024 when he scored against Heidenheim in the Conference League. After appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the ban was rescinded, allowing him to participate in an open training session on Tuesday where he received the loudest cheer from local fans.