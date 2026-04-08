Gianluigi Donnarumma 'hurt' by allegations Italy players demanded massive bonus ahead of World Cup failure against Bosnia-Herzegovina

The pain of the defeat remains incredibly raw. Donnarumma admitted the immediate aftermath was a genuine struggle. "It has been hard and tiring days, just like for all Italians who cared so much about going back to the World Cup, like me and the whole team," he explained.

The emotional toll was highly evident as he broke down in tears when discussing the departures of head coach Gennaro Gattuso and delegation chief Gianluigi Buffon.

He added: "An amazing relationship, also with the president. We are sorry for that too, for them. It’s normal that you feel responsible for everything that is happening now, and it hurts. But we must move on, I thank everyone, they gave an important hand. We must go forward. Anyway, besides the disappointments, we have done important things, from the European Championship win to the record for consecutive victories; not everything is to be thrown away. We must react, it’s tough, but we must go forward with strength."