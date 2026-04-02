Gerard Pique hints Cristiano Ronaldo could join Kings League as ex-Barcelona & Man Utd star confirms expansion plans

The Kings League, the seven-a-side football phenomenon created by Piqué in 2023, is about to enter a new phase of global growth. During an Instagram live broadcast, the former Barca and Man Utd defender revealed that the competition will undergo drastic changes in its structure and locations, pointing to Portugal as one of the priority markets for the brand's internationalization.

"You will see this in the coming months. The intention is to open in other countries; there is interest," he said. "Our model has been distinct since day one. We operate across nine leagues. Our idea for the countries coming on board from now on is for other companies to manage the leagues under the Kings League name. This is excluding the United States from that specific scenario."