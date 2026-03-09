Galatasaray worried about Virgil van Dijk and 'tall' Liverpool stars but coach Okan Buruk eyes big advantage from 'most important' home leg

Despite the confidence gained from their previous meeting, Buruk is under no illusions regarding the task at hand. He highlighted the resilience of a Liverpool side that has often found ways to win late in games this season. The coach's preparation has clearly focused on the psychological and tactical attributes of the visitors who have arrived in Turkey seeking redemption.

"We will have no excuse at all. We are playing on home turf and will try to do our best. We have played them once and know them a bit better," Buruk explained. "Our opponents are very high quality. At the start of the season, they won a lot of matches with last-minute goals."