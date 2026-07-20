From the innocence of Lamine Yamal's brother to the tears of Yassine Bounou's son and the plea of a Morocco star's family: the human side of the 2026 World Cup

He can't speak yet, nor grasp the significance of the occasion he was part of, and he simply went wherever his elder brother went. Yet he stole the spotlight with his innocence and his reactions to everything around him. President of the United States Donald Trump thought his appearance on the pitch at the biggest football event would draw every eye. Instead, the cameras stayed fixed on the three-year-old!

Meet Keyne, the youngest brother of Spanish star Lamine Yamal. His clips from the 2026 World Cup have become the most widely shared across social media over the past few hours, whether sticking his tongue out at his brother or celebrating the world title alongside him inside the stadium.

His father Mounir Nasraoui stayed away from the global event, unable to cope with the huge tension of World Cup matches because of his epilepsy. So Keyne became Lamine's number one supporter in the stands.









This child opened up the human, emotional side of the South American World Cup. Such scenes had been pushed to one side compared to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, drowned out by conspiracy theories, doubts over the officiating, incidents of violence and more.

Let's run through the most notable scenes of the players' families in the stands. There are stars on the green rectangle, yes, but there are also stars in the spectators' seats, even if they never kick a ball.



