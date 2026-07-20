Goal.com
LiveTickets
The Human Side of the 2026 FIFA World Cup GFX GOAL ONLYGOAL AR
زهيرة عادل

Translated by

From the innocence of Lamine Yamal's brother to the tears of Yassine Bounou's son and the plea of a Morocco star's family: the human side of the 2026 World Cup

FEATURES
World Cup
L. Yamal
Y. Bounou
I. Saibari
Vozinha
N. Williams
S. Solbakken
S. Beccacece
Spain
Morocco
Cape Verde
Norway
Ecuador

Three-year-old Cannon steals the spotlight from Trump and reveals the human, family side of the World Cup

He can't speak yet, nor grasp the significance of the occasion he was part of, and he simply went wherever his elder brother went. Yet he stole the spotlight with his innocence and his reactions to everything around him. President of the United States Donald Trump thought his appearance on the pitch at the biggest football event would draw every eye. Instead, the cameras stayed fixed on the three-year-old!

Meet Keyne, the youngest brother of Spanish star Lamine Yamal. His clips from the 2026 World Cup have become the most widely shared across social media over the past few hours, whether sticking his tongue out at his brother or celebrating the world title alongside him inside the stadium.

His father Mounir Nasraoui stayed away from the global event, unable to cope with the huge tension of World Cup matches because of his epilepsy. So Keyne became Lamine's number one supporter in the stands.



This child opened up the human, emotional side of the South American World Cup. Such scenes had been pushed to one side compared to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, drowned out by conspiracy theories, doubts over the officiating, incidents of violence and more.

Let's run through the most notable scenes of the players' families in the stands. There are stars on the green rectangle, yes, but there are also stars in the spectators' seats, even if they never kick a ball.


  • Tears of Yassine Bounou's son

    Let's start with another child who caught the eye at the 2026 World Cup: Ishaq, son of the Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

    Fans have known this boy well since Qatar 2022, where he became a familiar sight alongside his father after every triumph. At the World Cup in South America, though, we saw his tears.

    Morocco had just beaten Canada 3-0 in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The organisers blocked Ishaq from stepping onto the pitch to celebrate with his father. He cried and pleaded with Yassine Bounou, who broke the rules to soothe him. Ishaq got his way, and his father carried him along into the green rectangle.



    • Advertisement

  • Fozinha's mother's dances

    More than once, we saw her dancing in the stands. Not to celebrate a goal, but with every save her son made during his journey through the 2026 World Cup. Meet the mother of Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha!

    The woman who kept drawing the camera lenses back to the stands was never meant to travel to the United States. Money stood in the way, with her family's modest circumstances making the trip impossible.

    Then a Chinese businessman stepped in. The United States also lifted the 15,000-dollar bond imposed on the players' families, and that combination got her to America to watch one of the tournament's finest goalkeepers. Her son led his team to the round of 32 and came within a whisker of dumping Argentina out, a match that stretched to 120 minutes before Argentina edged it 3-2.



  • Ismael Saibari's mother in tears, and his brother's plea for help

    One of the most moving stories at the World Cup belongs to Ismael Saibari. As a child, the Morocco star struggled to move normally, so much so that his mother battled to get him treatment. Watching him lead his country to the last 16 and then the quarter-finals, she could not hold back the tears.



    The image of Saibari's family in the stands had another side to it, though.

    It exposed the ugly side of having players' families at a major football event. They had come to support their son, only to face harassment from social media celebrities. That is exactly what Saibari's brother called out in his message.

    Akram Saibari confirmed that his family, and his mother in particular, endured harassment from social media celebrities in the stands at the 2026 World Cup. His appeal was blunt: "Stop touching and kissing our mothers". He knows the intention is good, he explained, but such behaviour is not appropriate, even with the age difference.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Nico Williams's mother's medal

    One moment of gratitude stood out from the rest. Spain star Nico Williams scanned the crowd for his mother, then handed her his gold medal. She had suffered to give him a life in a country free of conflict, fleeing Ghana for Spain along a brutal route before reaching safety.



  • The Norway coach's wife's "kiss"

    From children and mothers to wives, the standout moment was those kisses exchanged between Stale Solbakken, the manager of Norway, and his wife in the stands after the victory over Senegal in the opening round.

    It was perhaps Solbakken's way of thanking her. She had turned down another man's marriage proposal during the years he battled the heart problems that dogged his playing career and forced him to retire at 33.

    By special exception from the football association, his wife stayed with him at Norway's team hotel throughout their 2026 World Cup run. She was there to support him up close and keep him calm, because he cannot fully handle the huge pressure while relying on a heart pacemaker.



  • Cape Verde star's girlfriend

    Sidney Lopes Cabral produced another thrilling celebration at the global event, the Cape Verde star wheeling away after firing home a 103rd-minute equaliser in extra time against Argentina in the round of 32.

    He sprinted towards the stands and scanned the crowd for a few seconds, hunting for his girlfriend to share the best goal of his career. She appeared, they embraced, and he dashed back onto the pitch.



  • Ecuador v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Ecuador coach's embrace

    The most striking celebration of all belonged to Sebastian Beccacece, the head coach of Ecuador.

    Ecuador met Germany in the final round of the group stage. After Beccacece's side struck the winner in the 77th minute to make it 2-1, he tore across the entire pitch and climbed into the stands to celebrate with his wife and daughters.

    It was pure release. Beccacece had been insulted and abused from those same stands after the first two rounds, following the defeat to Ivory Coast (0-1) and the goalless draw with Curacao (0-0), and now he let all that frustration pour out.