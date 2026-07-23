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Frenkie de Jong diagnosed with knee ligament injury as Barcelona & Netherlands star reveals he played through pain during World Cup
Serious diagnosis for Dutch midfielder
Barcelona have officially confirmed that De Jong has suffered a tear to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, potentially sidelining the playmaker for a significant period. The news comes as a massive blow to Hansi Flick’s side as they prepare for the upcoming campaign, with the creative heartbeat of their midfield now facing a focused rehabilitation program. While the injury is severe, De Jong confirmed that he will not be required to undergo surgery at this stage, opting instead for a conservative treatment plan to address the ligament damage.
This setback comes after two injury-plagued seasons for De Jong. Two years ago, a persistent ankle problem turned into a real ordeal, ultimately forcing him to miss the European Championship. His bad luck continued into the 2025–26 campaign, when a thigh muscle injury sidelined him for nearly two months during a vital stretch between February and April.
- AFP
De Jong plays through World Cup pain
In a detailed statement, De Jong revealed that the root of the problem dates back to his participation in the World Cup, where he featured in four matches before the Netherlands suffered a last-32 exit against Morocco on penalties. "During the World Cup I injured my knee. After the first scans, the doctors told me it was a small injury and that it would not get worse if I continued playing," De Jong stated. "The only challenge was to play with a little bit of pain, but throughout my career I have done everything that has been necessary to help the team, my club and my country."
The situation changed upon his return to club duties, where more intensive medical checks revealed the true extent of the damage. "During the holidays I returned to Barcelona for more exams. These showed that the injury was more serious than what was initially determined. Luckily, in this state surgery is not necessary and I am totally focused on my recovery and on returning to the field of play as soon as possible," he added.
Commitment to Barcelona and Netherlands
De Jong, who joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for an initial fee worth €75 million and has since won three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and three Spanish Super Cups with the club, used his platform to hit back at critics questioning his commitment. "Normally, I don't pay much attention to what is written about me, but recently there has been a lot of speculation about my injury and my situation at Barcelona," the midfielder explained in his address to the supporters.
He continued: "It is difficult for me to see that people question my relationship and my commitment to the club with false news. Football is everything to me and I have always given everything for Barcelona and for my country and that is why I want to share what has happened. I take my profession, my body and my responsibility with the team very seriously. But, sometimes, there are things you can't control and this injury is one of them."
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Looking ahead to recovery
Despite the current hardship, De Jong remains optimistic about his future at the Camp Nou and his role within the Dutch national team. "Playing for Barcelona and for the national team makes me feel incredibly proud and my commitment to both will never change. I will continue giving everything for the crest, my teammates and the fans," he added, before concluding with a message of gratitude: "There are still many moments to create and challenges that I want us to achieve together. Thank you all for the support. I can't wait to be back."
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