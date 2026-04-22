Frank Lampard pays tribute to 'amazing' Coventry players as Championship title sealed after 5-1 rout of Portsmouth

Speaking after the trophy-clinching victory, Lampard was quick to deflect the credit toward his playing staff. "It was just a great night," the former Chelsea boss told reporters. "It was so nice because we had the jeopardy of Friday night, which in a weird way was great the way we did it. That was amazing in its own right, this is amazing in its own right. This is what I really, really wanted because we led the table for so long and pushed on this second half of the season as it's gone on. That takes a really strong unit and a strong group and they've shown that."

The manager expressed immense pride in their success, adding: "When you get this close, to go and do it with two games to spare is incredible, because this league gets harder. All the teams here give you different challenges in this league and these players have got 27 wins, it's amazing what they've done."