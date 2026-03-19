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Fofana doesn't want to play as a central midfielder: Milan are targeting Goretzka. Gazzetta: all the details of the potential deal

The signing of the midfielder would complete a trio with an impressive track record, alongside Modric and Rabiot

Youssouf Fofana’s comments have caused quite a stir; he told L’Equipe that he has been playing for Milan in a role he doesn’t feel suited to – that of a right-sided central midfielder – but that doing so risks costing him a place in the World Cup squad. These statements have turned the spotlight on the transfer market, and today La Gazzetta dello Sport has put forward a big name: Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka.

"The German’s contract expires in June and the club has already announced his departure at the end of the season. He is therefore free to negotiate with other clubs. Milan are interested, but it is not a straightforward deal. Goretzka, in fact, currently earns €7 million net and, naturally, is also on the radar of other teams, including Juventus. For their part, the Rossoneri are planning to offer him a three-year contract worth €5 million plus bonuses, in line with the other highest-paid players in the squad,” the report states.

  • A TOP TRIO

    With 71 Champions League appearances between Schalke 04 and Bayern, Goretzka would be a quality addition as the club looks to return to the top tier of European football. With his physicality and experience, much like Rabiot, Modrić would thus have two exceptional players flanking him.

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  • Who stays, who goes

    Of those already in the squad, Ricci and Jashari are expected to stay, whilst Fofana and Loftus-Cheek could be on their way out. This is partly because negotiations are continuing for André from Corinthians, a deal that appeared to be in the final stages at €15 million plus €2 million in bonuses, before the São Paulo club had a change of heart.

  • THE KONE ALTERNATIVE

    Among the alternative candidates is Ismael Koné of Sassuolo, who has had a very impressive season so far (5 goals in 26 appearances) in his first year in Italy. The Canadian central midfielder of Ivorian descent is on the radar of all the big Serie A clubs and could also prove to be a promising signing.

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