Flick said about the Atlético Madrid match: “Yes, it’s a game against one of the best teams in the league and in Europe. They have great quality, and any player is capable of deciding the match. It’s very important that we don’t make many mistakes like we did in the last game there. I liked today’s training session, and we have two very important months ahead.”

As for whether tomorrow’s match is the easiest of the next three against Atlético Madrid, he replied: “No, games against them are always difficult, and they have one of the best coaches in the world. I like what they do and how they play. They have outstanding players like Antoine Griezmann. Their team is great, and the atmosphere in their stadium is amazing too.”

Asked whether he was worried about playing at the Metropolitano, Atlético Madrid’s home ground, he said: “We talked about that. I told the players they have to pay attention and maybe change their boots. They have to prepare and adapt.”