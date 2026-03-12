He has goals in his blood and has already scored 15 goals this season with Primavera 1. These performances, at least under Pioli, led to him being called up to the first team for both the Conference League preliminary double-header against Polissya and the first day of the league season against Cagliari. Three appearances on the bench made Riccardo dream of fulfilling his dream. It came true on 12 March 2026, when Vanoli gave him his debut in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 against Rakow, replacing Piccoli in the 82nd minute with the score at 1-1. Fiorentina went on to win 2-1 thanks to Gudmundsson's penalty in the 93rd minute. You never forget your first time, and the young Viola talent burst into tears of emotion at the end of the match.