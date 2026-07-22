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Haytham Mohamed

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Ferran Torres, "Spain's National Hero": The Cunning Architect Who Entangled Barcelona, and a "New Ousmane Dembele" Project Being Cooked Up by Luis Enrique

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From Outcast to National Hero: Ferran Torres

Minute 106 of the 2026 World Cup final did more than write a new chapter in the history of Spanish football. It marked a major turning point in the "future" of striker Ferran Torres.

An "outcast" forever subjected to fierce criticism, Torres was destined by fate to score Spain's winning goal against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final. One nil.

That strike handed the Spanish national team its second World Cup star in history and turned Torres into a "national hero". Nobody cares about the past any longer, not after what he did against Argentina.

A different kind of conflict flared up in the meantime, deep within the corridors of Catalan giants Barcelona, over the future of the 26-year-old Spanish striker.

Torres is tied to Barcelona until 30 June 2027. The stay-or-go debate has raged since last season, and the World Cup has only intensified it.

Over the coming lines, we will review the debate over Torres's "future" with Barcelona, along with the anticipated shift in his career following that historic goal in the 2026 World Cup final.

  • Ferran TorresGetty

    Latest updates.. The clubs targeting a move for Ferran Torres

    Two clubs lead the race for Barcelona striker Ferran Torres. At the top of the list sit:

    * Firstly: Paris Saint-Germain of France.

    * Secondly: Atletico Madrid of Spain.

    Every reliable source confirms the same thing. PSG boss Luis Enrique has already been in contact with Torres, 26, laying out his project and pushing to bring the Spaniard to the French capital.

    Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, had banked on a different plan. They hoped Torres would run down his Barcelona contract, which expires on 30 June 2027, before joining them on a free transfer.

    PSG's aggressive move changed everything. Now Atletico sporting director Mateu Alemany wants to snatch Torres this summer.

    Sports journalist Jota Jordi puts it plainly: "If Torres agrees to move to Atletico, the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez will become a Barcelona player tomorrow."

    Barcelona want Alvarez. Atletico have knocked them back so far. But according to Jordi, throw Ferran into the deal, along with a fee of course, and the Catalans finally get their man.

    So are Paris and Atletico the only ones chasing Ferran Torres? No. Fresh names have surfaced over the past few hours, as follows:

    * England: Aston Villa and Liverpool.

    * Spain: Real Madrid.

    That's right. "L'Equipe" dropped a genuine bombshell, reporting that Real Madrid are weighing up a move for Torres should he become a free agent in the summer of 2027.

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  • RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - LaLiga SantanderGetty Images Sport

    Mateu Alemany: The Mastermind Who Landed Barcelona in a Fix With Ferran Torres' Contract!

    So let's ask the key question here: "What is the Catalan giants Barcelona's stance in the first place on their Spanish striker Ferran Torres?!".

    The short answer is that Barcelona have never seen Torres as a first-choice striker, and they never will. To them, he has always been a solution off the bench.

    Their plan with Torres in this summer's "2026" transfer window breaks down as follows:

    * Firstly: Renew at a reasonable figure, with the player accepting a substitute's role.

    * Secondly: Sell his contract in the current summer window rather than let him leave for free in 2027.

    Take note, dear reader. A very big problem lurks here for Barcelona: the "8 million euros upon renewal" clause.

    Barcelona signed Ferran Torres in January 2022, bringing him in from Manchester City for 55 million euros, with Mateu Alemany serving as the Catalan giants' sporting director at the time.

    Alemany, or "the cunning engineer" as he is nicknamed, earned a reputation as one of the best sporting directors in Barcelona's history. Even so, he made some big blunders in the deals he closed.

    You can see it in what the newspaper "Marca" revealed during the past few hours: a clause stipulating that Barcelona pay 8 million euros to Manchester City if they renew Torres's contract.

    Believe it or not, Barcelona will have to pay a full 8 million euros to another club simply to renew the contract of one of the first team's stars.

    That leaves Barcelona just two ways to renew Ferran's contract officially, and they are:

    - 1/ Wait until the end of September to renew his contract, so the 8 million euros figure does not affect "Financial Fair Play" during the current summer transfer window.

    - 2/ Wait for Torres's contract to expire on 30 June 2027, then sign him afresh, whereby Barcelona would not owe the 8 million euros to the Citizens at all.

    Betting on either solution is tricky, though, for fear of losing the player for free and getting no financial return from him.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    The footballing future.. 3 reasons that bring Torres closer to leaving Barcelona

    Ferran Torres finds his Barcelona future in doubt.

    The Spain forward had always insisted he wanted to stay at the Camp Nou, but the mood has shifted, for the following reasons:

    * Firstly: he is convinced he will remain a "substitute player" at Barcelona, especially with the club pushing hard to sign Argentina's Julian Alvarez, or another attacking option.

    * Secondly: he has no desire to carry on as a "substitute player", not after becoming a "national hero" in Spain with his goal in the 2026 World Cup final.

    * Thirdly: he is furious with the Barcelona hierarchy, who wanted to use him in a swap deal to prise Alvarez away from Atletico Madrid.

    An exit from Barcelona's first team now looks the likeliest outcome, barring fresh developments over the coming days or weeks.

    Every indication points to one destination should Torres leave the Catalans: Paris Saint-Germain, coached by fellow Spaniard Luis Enrique.

    Barcelona, meanwhile, have little choice but to cash in on that World Cup final goal and market him for as much as they can get.

    The Blaugrana valued Torres at 40 million euros before the World Cup in the Americas. They now want a bigger fee for the player.

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  • Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain GOAL ONLYGoal AR

    Ferran Torres: A "New Dembele" Project Under Luis Enrique!

    Talk of Spanish striker Ferran Torres leaving Catalan giants Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain brings one name instantly to mind: "Les Bleus" star Ousmane Dembélé.

    Why Dembélé? Because he lived through a situation much like the one Torres faces at Barcelona, as follows:

    * Firstly: squandering the easiest of chances and appearing only in spells.

    * Secondly: being viewed as a "burden player" on the team.

    * Thirdly: constant demands to get rid of him.

    For all his gifts, Dembélé lost most of his Barcelona career, spanning 2017 to 2023, to injuries. His confidence drained away and the pressure got the better of him.

    The moment he joined the Parisian club, though, everything changed. His injuries dropped off sharply, he exploded into form and he won the "Ballon d'Or" in 2024.

    Two things drove that turnaround: the huge confidence Spanish manager Luis Enrique placed in him, and his release from the pressures that come with a club the size of Barcelona.

    So the question stands: "Can Ferran Torres repeat Dembélé's scenario if he moves to Paris Saint-Germain?!".

    Torres does not possess Dembélé's skills, in truth, but he brings other footballing attributes, as follows:

    * Firstly: versatility, playing on the wing and as a centre-forward.

    * Secondly: tactical intelligence, as he is able to position and move between the lines in the best possible way.

    His sharpest critics point to the same failings: he squanders the easiest of chances and blows hot and cold, appearing only in spells across the season.

    Iron out those flaws and Enrique lands a heavyweight signing that Barcelona may live to regret.

    Remember, too, that unlike Dembélé, Ferran would arrive in Paris brimming with confidence and riding high, fresh from his historic goal in the final of the 2026 World Cup.

    In other words, Enrique will not need to rebuild Torres's confidence, as he did with Dembélé. That job took time before the player finally exploded in his second season.

    For now, all we can do is wait and see what the coming days and few weeks hold for the future of Spanish striker Ferran Torres.