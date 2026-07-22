Minute 106 of the 2026 World Cup final did more than write a new chapter in the history of Spanish football. It marked a major turning point in the "future" of striker Ferran Torres.

An "outcast" forever subjected to fierce criticism, Torres was destined by fate to score Spain's winning goal against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final. One nil.

That strike handed the Spanish national team its second World Cup star in history and turned Torres into a "national hero". Nobody cares about the past any longer, not after what he did against Argentina.

A different kind of conflict flared up in the meantime, deep within the corridors of Catalan giants Barcelona, over the future of the 26-year-old Spanish striker.

Torres is tied to Barcelona until 30 June 2027. The stay-or-go debate has raged since last season, and the World Cup has only intensified it.

Over the coming lines, we will review the debate over Torres's "future" with Barcelona, along with the anticipated shift in his career following that historic goal in the 2026 World Cup final.