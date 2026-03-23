FC Bayern Munich, News and Rumours – "That’s a bit of an understatement": This FCB star is massively underrated, according to Stefan Effenberg

Former FC Bayern Munich professional Stefan Effenberg has highlighted the defensive contribution to the club’s current success. In doing so, he emphasised, among other things, the importance of Josip Stanisic, whilst the headlines usually tend to focus on the attacking stars such as Harry Kane, Michael Olise and others.

“That tends to get overlooked: when I see a Stanisic having an outstanding season, whether on the right or left flank, when I see how Laimer is performing, those are ultimately the building blocks that make FC Bayern even stronger,” said Effenberg on Sunday on Sport1’s ‘Doppelpass’. Stanisic has frequently featured in Bayern’s starting line-up so far this season, having already made 30 appearances. The 25-year-old defender has contributed to ten goals directly (three goals, seven assists). Among other things, Stanisic stands out for his versatility, able to play in central defence as well as in both full-back positions.

Konrad Laimer is equally important to Bayern’s strong season and, like Stanisic, impresses above all with his work rate and flexibility. The Austrian has made 34 appearances so far in the 2025/26 season as either a right-back or left-back (three goals, nine assists).

Laimer and Stanisic have also “become a solid unit” alongside the centre-back duo of Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah, praised Effenberg. Bayern have “not always” had such defensive reliability “at Champions League level in recent years”, said the 57-year-old, who won the Champions League with Bayern in 2001.

The FCB are aiming to triumph in the Champions League again this year and lift the trophy for the first time since 2020. Effenberg cannot pick a clear favourite for Bayern’s quarter-final clash with Real Madrid in April: “For me, it’s a contest between equals; it really comes down to who’s on form on the day.”