Niko Kovac, now 54, has been working as a coach for almost 17 years. For the former defensive midfielder, the transition from professional player to coach in Salzburg back then was almost seamless. Kovac has now coached well over 400 matches.
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"Exactly what a manager wants": Niko Kovac was spot on with his assessment of BVB
So he has plenty of experience, even if you don’t count his 18 years as a player. Kovac shared one of his insights during the first half of the season. In his view, it generally takes “three to six months” for a young player to settle into a new club. How quickly that happens, of course, varies from person to person. One thing is clear, however: “It takes time. But sometimes people are unfair and expect immediate, huge leaps in development.”
This was also the case with Jobe Bellingham, about whom Kovac made these remarks. Today, it is clear that Kovac was spot on with his assessment. Bellingham has indeed made a remarkable leap in development compared to his early days at Borussia Dortmund.
The progress isn’t huge, by any means; the 20-year-old isn’t suddenly playing two leagues better. It is an organic growth that Bellingham has achieved over time, entirely in line with Kovac’s calmly delivered prediction. This step forward is also remarkable because the new signing from AFC Sunderland, who cost over 30 million euros, had anything but an easy start.
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A difficult start at BVB for Jobe Bellingham
One could even say that Bellingham’s start at BVB went exactly as it shouldn’t have. His first half of the season was fraught with adversity: being substituted after 45 minutes on matchday one, followed by the farce involving his father Mark; numerous consecutive appearances on the bench; an unfortunate incident during the away game in Munich; absurd rumours of an early departure in the winter; and, just before Christmas, a red card for which he was not to blame.
It was easy to see from his performances that the Englishman was really struggling with the transition from the physically gruelling Championship to the fast-paced and technically demanding Bundesliga. It wasn’t until the end of October that he played his first full 90-minute match. Bellingham had little influence on Dortmund’s play, was too often focused on safety rather than depth in his passing, and showed very little presence.
Kovac handled this, as well as the ongoing fuss surrounding Bellingham, with confidence and a deliberately calm demeanour. As early as the beginning of November, he made it clear: “I really have no concerns about him. On the contrary: I know what he’s capable of. We’re building him up slowly here. I actually think it’s going faster than I’d imagined, because the lad really has a lot, a lot of quality.”
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Jobe Bellingham has reached a new level at BVB
2026 didn’t get off to an ideal start for Bellingham either, as his red-card suspension carried over into the new year. However, he then benefited from Marcel Sabitzer’s injury lay-off of just under four weeks. Kovac subsequently fielded Bellingham regularly, which clearly helped him build up his match fitness and develop greater competitive toughness.
Since then, he has reached a new level. Bellingham has improved physically, looks fitter and is more robust in one-on-one duels, of which he consistently leads the way at BVB. He has never lacked diligence anyway; in training, you actually have to hold Bellingham back.
“What I like about him is his eagerness. He’s really someone who wants to improve day by day. On the pitch, off the pitch, in video analysis, in individual analysis, in team analysis. He’s a true professional,” Kovac said a few weeks ago. "I like it when someone knows exactly what they need to do to improve at such a young age. That’s exactly what a coach wants. Sometimes I have to rein him in and remind him that we have two games a week."
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Jobe Bellingham is showing more presence and determination
Equally important is Bellingham’s development when in possession. His presence on the pitch has increased significantly; he makes himself available more often and has become quicker to act. All his moves are now underpinned by genuine determination. He has grown in confidence.
It is equally clear where there is still room for improvement. Bellingham needs to have more confidence in himself, take more risks, increase the frequency of his vertical passes and get into spaces where he can pose a goal threat more often.
But perhaps – or probably – he’ll need a few more months to take that next step. It wouldn’t be the end of the world, and at his age, it’s perfectly normal. In any case, he’s heading in the right direction; Bellingham’s progress is plain to see.
If he stays fit, his impeccable attitude should ensure that he continues to improve. He can always ask Kovac for tips on how to strike the ideal balance between maintaining his performance and, ideally, developing at an exponential rate. The manager has already given him one piece of advice: “Sometimes I tell him that he shouldn’t just eat, drink and sleep football, but that he needs other things in his life to clear his head.”
Jobe Bellingham: Performance statistics for BVB
Competitive matches Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 37 0 4 2 1
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