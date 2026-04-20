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Ex-Premier League star claims Declan Rice one of SIX Arsenal players who 'didn't turn up' in Man City defeat
Title race shifts toward Manchester City
The landscape of the Premier League title race has shifted dramatically following Man City's victory over the Gunners. Goals from Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland, sandwiching a Kai Havertz equaliser, ensured Pep Guardiola's side took a massive leap toward retaining their crown. The result is a bitter pill to swallow for Mikel Arteta, whose side held a significant lead at the summit just 11 days ago. Expectations were high at the Emirates, but the defeat means City can now leapfrog their rivals if they manage to secure three points against Burnley on Wednesday. Many pundits have now installed City as the clear favourites to lift the trophy once again in May.
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Deeney points the finger
While Man City's tactical brilliance earned plaudits, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney believes the result was more a reflection of Arsenal’s internal failures. Speaking on CBS Sports, Deeney was ruthless in his assessment of the individual performances within Arteta’s ranks, suggesting that several marquee names went missing when the pressure was at its highest.
“We talk about how great Manchester City are, but you have to say Noni Madueke didn’t turn up, Martin Zubimendi didn’t turn up, Martin Odegaard didn’t turn up, Cristhian Mosquera didn’t turn up, Piero Hincapie didn’t turn up,” Deeney remarked.
Rice's effort levels also questioned
Perhaps the most stinging criticism was reserved for Rice, a player Deeney admits to having a personal friendship with. Despite the England international's status as a cornerstone of the Arsenal midfield, Deeney felt he failed to exert his usual influence on the game.
Building on his earlier list, Deeney added: “And arguably - he’s a friend of mine - Declan Rice didn’t turn up. When Arsenal have this many players not turning up and putting in a level of performance in that you would expect, you have to question it, you have to question where they were.”
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Predictions of an 'epic' Arsenal meltdown
With a crucial fixture against Newcastle on the horizon, the pressure is mounting on Arteta to steady the ship before the season spirals. However, Deeney believes the damage might already be done to the squad's psyche, warning that the reaction from the fans and the media could exacerbate the situation as the club risks losing its grip on the silverware. “This has created a wonderful storyline but also, I’ve been trying to keep it in and be respectful, but the Arsenal meltdown will be epic. The online meltdown will be epic,” Deeney predicted.