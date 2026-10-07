Ex-Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji admits he fears losing his titles following Premier League verdict

Akanji, who now plays for Inter Milan, enjoyed immense success with Manchester City, winning two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the Champions League. However, following the recent verdict that found Manchester City guilty of over 100 financial breaches, the Swiss international admitted his fears in an interview with Nau.

He stated: "I’m still in touch with a few players, but I don’t know any more than you do. We were told to stay calm, that they had everything under control and nothing major had happened."