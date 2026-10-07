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Ex-Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji admits he fears losing his titles following Premier League verdict
Akanji reacts to Manchester City guilty verdict
Akanji, who now plays for Inter Milan, enjoyed immense success with Manchester City, winning two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the Champions League. However, following the recent verdict that found Manchester City guilty of over 100 financial breaches, the Swiss international admitted his fears in an interview with Nau.
He stated: "I’m still in touch with a few players, but I don’t know any more than you do. We were told to stay calm, that they had everything under control and nothing major had happened."
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Trusting the Manchester City hierarchy
Despite the ongoing situation, Akanji remains hopeful that the reassurances provided by the Manchester City hierarchy hold true. The defender explained that he is closely monitoring the developments from afar, acknowledging the uncertainty of the situation.
He added: "I trust the people in charge at Man City that that’s the case. I hope I don’t lose my titles. That would be a bit of a shame. But I’m only seeing it all in the news, too. Who knows what else they might dig up." Manchester City have lodged an appeal against the independent commission's findings.
Premier League chief explains the ruling
The charges against Manchester City stem from alleged financial irregularities taking place between 2009 and 2018. While Akanji signed for Manchester City in 2022, which falls outside the accused timeline, the broader implications for the club remain severe.
Addressing the guilty verdict, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters stated: "The club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade." He also added that "it is a key responsibility of the Premier League to ensure that the Rules, approved by the clubs themselves, are upheld to protect the integrity of the competition."
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What next for Manchester City?
Manchester City are actively appealing the verdict, and the final outcome will determine whether past titles are stripped or other sanctions are applied. On the pitch, Manchester City will look to maintain their focus as they travel to face Liverpool this weekend when Premier League action resumes.
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