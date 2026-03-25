AFP
Everton and Nottingham Forest angry as Chelsea avoid points deduction while clubs consider legal action and demand Premier League answers
Toffees demand transparency over Chelsea settlement
According to a report from The Guardian, the Merseyside club is understood to be in the process of drafting a formal letter to the Premier League, seeking clarity on why the London side escaped sporting sanctions. This move comes after Chelsea were fined £10.75 million and handed a suspended transfer ban last week, following the self-reporting of £47.5m in hidden payments made to agents and players over a seven-year period.
Everton, who are already evaluating their legal options, feel the punishment is incredibly lenient compared to the treatment they received. Executives from several top-flight clubs have already reached out to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and chair Alison Brittain to voice their concerns regarding the terms of the settlement reached with the Blues.
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Inconsistency fuels frustration at Everton
Everton’s sense of injustice stems from the fact they were docked eight points during the 2023-24 season for two separate breaches of Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR). Unlike the Chelsea case, where the Premier League focused on financial penalties, the Toffees were hit with immediate sporting sanctions that significantly impacted their league standing and survival efforts.
Internal figures at Everton note a glaring omission in the Chelsea judgment: the lack of any mention of "sporting advantage." This is despite Chelsea winning eight major trophies, including two Premier League titles, during the period the illicit payments were made. In contrast, the written reasons for Everton’s and Nottingham Forest’s punishments prominently featured the concept of sporting advantage gained through overspending.
Nottingham Forest join forces in potential challenge
Nottingham Forest are also reportedly furious with the Premier League’s stance. Forest were docked four points in the same 2023-24 season for a PSR breach and view the Chelsea verdict as a double standard. Officials from both Forest and Everton have held discussions this week about forming a united front to challenge the league’s governing body.
The two clubs are expected to start by requesting a full breakdown of the process behind Chelsea's punishment. There is a growing fear across the division that this case sets a dangerous precedent, particularly with the verdict on Manchester City’s 115 charges still looming. While Manchester City deny all allegations, heavyweights like Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool have already reserved their right to sue for compensation should City be found guilty.
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The Premier League's defense of the fine
The Premier League has reportedly justified the lack of a points deduction by explaining that Chelsea's co-operation was vital. Because the current ownership, led by Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly, discovered and reported the 36 undisclosed payments from the Roman Abramovich era, the league felt a negotiated settlement was the most effective way to secure a conviction.
The hidden payments, which occurred between 2011 and 2018, were linked to the signings of stars like Eden Hazard, Willian and Cesc Fabregas. Although the current owners received a £150m discount on the club's purchase price to cover such liabilities, Everton and Forest remain steadfast in their belief that the rules have been applied inconsistently. For now, both clubs have declined to comment officially as they continue to consult with legal experts.