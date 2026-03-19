Europa League: Fonseca’s Lyon are out; Aston Villa and Porto through to the quarter-finals

The second legs bring the Europa League round of 16 to a close.





At 6.45 pm, Lyon, managed by former Milan coach Paulo Fonseca, lost at home to Celta Vigo and bowed out of the competition. Nottingham Forest, however, progressed after beating the Danish side Midtjylland on penalties. Freiburg also won, staging a comeback to knock out Genk.





At 9.00 pm, Betis came from behind to beat Panathinaikos and progressed to the next round. Porto had no trouble against Stuttgart. Aston Villa also progressed, knocking out Lille.