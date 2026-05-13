Erling Haaland to Real Madrid? Florentino Perez dodges question on Man City star but hints at Galactico signing this summer
Haaland links persist despite City contract
Speculation has not stopped regarding Haaland moving to the Spanish capital. The forward has been repeatedly linked with Real Madrid despite signing a bumper contract extension with Manchester City that expires in 2034. The Norwegian remains in devastating form this season, boasting 37 goals and eight assists across 50 appearances in all competitions. Since his €60 million arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, his overall record in England is staggering, netting 161 goals and providing 29 assists in 196 matches for the Premier League giants.
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Perez addresses Haaland and Galactico hints
Speaking in an interview with LaSexta, Perez was directly pressed on the possibility of bringing the prolific striker to the Santiago Bernabeu. He opted to highlight his history of securing marquee additions. Addressing potential arrivals, he declared: "Well of course. There have always been signings, we have always signed the best. I have signed Figo, Kaka, Ronaldo 'The Phenomenon', Beckham... When there is a good one, I go for him."
When asked about the Norwegian specifically, Perez was much more evasive, adding: "Haaland? I do not give an opinion on that. It is a job for the sporting management, I do not get involved in the sporting management."
Managerial rumours and Mourinho links
Away from player recruitment, Perez addressed the intense managerial rumours surrounding the club. Following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso, Alvaro Arbeloa took charge until the end of the season, but the situation worsened instead of improving. Consequently, speculation has heavily linked former boss Jose Mourinho with a sensational return.
However, the Real Madrid president dismissed suggestions that he had personally chosen the Portuguese coach. "How annoying with Mourinho. I did not even speak with Mourinho when he came here to play with Benfica," Perez insisted. He distanced himself from the decision-making process, claiming: "It is not true. The one who knows the least about coaches in the club is me."
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What next for Los Blancos?
With the club officially calling for early elections on June 7, Perez faces a pivotal few weeks. Real Madrid have endured a second consecutive season without winning a major trophy, placing immense pressure on the hierarchy. Fans will be watching closely for a new manager and marquee additions to kickstart a successful new era.