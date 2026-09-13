Getty Images Sport
Enzo Maresca defends Erling Haaland goal and questions Bruno Fernandes after Man City beat United
Reaction to Foden dismissal
Man City faced an uphill battle when Phil Foden was dismissed in the first half, but the team rallied to secure a vital win. The victory sparked passionate celebrations from Maresca on the touchline.
"It is the emotion of the derby after [winning with] 10 men. It is always nice to win with 10 men but a derby is a special game for everybody. I was happy and I think it was a normal reaction," Maresca explained when speaking to BBC Match of the Day following the fierce encounter.
- AFP
Questions over Bruno Fernandes
The complexion of the match shifted entirely following the controversial altercation involving Foden and Bruno Fernandes. Manchester City were forced into a resolute defensive shape, yet they managed to keep their rivals at bay.
Addressing the turning point of the game, Maresca stated: "After the red card the plan changed completely. The spirit, effort, togetherness of the players has been fantastic. I think it was a red card [for Phil Foden] to be honest, but also in the same action for [Manchester United's] Bruno [Fernandes], not just for us."
Haaland goal controversy addressed
Manchester United fans were left furious when Erling Haaland scored, arguing that Enzo Fernandez interfered from an offside position. However, VAR allowed the goal to stand.
Maresca dismissed any doubts, saying: "I think it was onside clearly so it's good." He added: "We didn't concede any transitions or space behind. It's a special game for everyone; the fans, the club and the manager, but this is not the moment when I'm thinking about myself. I'm thinking about the team and an unbelievable three points."
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to the next challenge
Manchester City have moved onto 12 points, maintaining a 100 percent record to sit level with Premier League leaders Arsenal. Maresca's men host Norwich City in the Carabao Cup third round on Thursday, followed by a league clash against Sunderland on Sunday before the international break.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting