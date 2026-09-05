Enzo Fernandez shines on Manchester City debut as Erling Haaland seals narrow victory against Coventry City

Fernandez was initially named on the bench by manager Enzo Maresca. However, an unexpected injury to Nico O'Reilly during the warm-up forced a late change, handing Fernandez his Manchester City debut. Despite the staggering £125 million price tag and the lingering memories of a tempestuous World Cup clash with new midfield partner Elliot Anderson, Fernandez seamlessly integrated into the team.

The two midfielders, once fierce rivals, worked in perfect harmony to bring composure to a nervy Manchester City side, proving that the club have found a potent new combination in the middle of the park.